VMBS Supports Reggae Girlz in South Florida

The Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office is one of the sponsors of the South Florida send off celebration for The Reggae Girlz while in South Florida from May 20-24, 2019.

The Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office will be on site at the Ansin Sports Complex when the Reggae Girlz play Surge FC on May 23.

