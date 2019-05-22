You are here: Home » Local News » VMBS Supports Reggae Girlz in South Florida
The Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office is one of the sponsors of the South Florida send off celebration for The Reggae Girlz while in South Florida from May 20-24, 2019.
Suzette Rochester-Lloyd, (second left) Victoria Mutual’s Chief Representative Officer, Florida shares a moment with Reggae Girlz team captain Kenya Plummer (left), Global Ambassador Cedella Marley (third left) and JFF President Michael Ricketts at the President’s reception at the Don Shula Hotel in Miami Lakes. President Ricketts thanked sponsors who supported the Florida Send-off Celebration.
The Victoria Mutual Florida Representative Office will be on site at the Ansin Sports Complex when the Reggae Girlz play Surge FC on May 23.
