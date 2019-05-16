Reggae Girlz Fundraiser Send-Off Celebration in Miramar

MIRAMAR – Jamaica’s and Haiti’s top entertainers and sports icons are coming together to support the Reggae Girlz as they make their historic journey to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The celebrities will play an exciting opening match on May 23, 2019, as a part of the Reggae Girlz World Cup Send-Off Fun-Day Celebration in South Florida.

The star-studded Celebrity Match will be the opening game before the Reggae Girlz tackle FC Surge USA in a highly anticipated match at the Ansin Sports Complex located at 10801 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL 33025.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Reggae Girlz Foundation in support of their journey to the World Cup in France, June 7 to July 7.

Jamaican Celebrities

Reggae Girlz Global Ambassador Cedella Marley, will be in attendance as former Reggae Boys Bibi Gardner and Pepe Goodison will team up with Jamaican recording artists Chris Martin, Lukey D, Tony Curtis, Papa San, and Agent Sasco along with DJ’s JuxxyFiyah, Richie D, Dutty Dex, Supa Twitch, Chin of Ironheart Sound, and Gairy Sweetness to stand tall for Jamaica.

Haitian Celebrities

Haitian Soccer legends and former and current professional footballers Zenono J Baptiste, Wagno Eloi, Peguero J Philippe, Moise Derivois, Sauveur Valcourt, and Clyde Geffrard, will join forces with NSU Women’s Coach, Reginald Pierre Jerome, Ti Nazaire Cadet, Charles Alerte Jr, and Billy Salvador to represent Haiti.

Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair and the Reggae Girlz Foundation, with support from the City of Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, will officially welcome the team to South Florida for a week of activities from May 20-24, 2019.

“We are excited and honored to host the Jamaica Reggae Girlz Send-off Celebration with events throughout the City of Miramar,” says Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis. “Jamaica’s made history by being the first Caribbean country to qualify for a FIFA Women’s World Cup. With the Miramar community having such deep roots in Jamaica and the Caribbean overall, it’s a natural connection to host the Reggae Girlz. We are honored to be a part of such a great experience.”

Tickets for the “Fun Day” Celebration are available online via CaribTIX and at selected Caribbean retail outlets. There will be food and drinks on sale. Attendees are encouraged to show their support by wearing Jamaican or Haitian flag colors to represent their island.

Other activities throughout the week will be hosted and sponsored by the Consul General, Reggae Girlz Foundation, City of Miramar, Jamaica Tourist Board, County Line Chiropractic, LASCO Foundation, and Victoria Mutual Building Society.

While in Florida the team will participate in a number of activities to include a Sports Summit, hosted by Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P.Davis on May 21, a Meet and Greet Pep Rally, hosted by County Line Chiropractic on May 22 as well as a VIP Fundraising Reception hosted by Consul General Oliver Mair and Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

Click below to watch The FIFA Women’s World Cup Effect on Jamaica