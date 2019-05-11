Reggae Girlz World Cup Send Off Celebration in South Florida
Reggae Girlz 2019 World Cup Send-Off Fundraiser “Fun-Day Celebration” featuring the double header matches in Miramar, Florida on May 23, 2019.
- The Jamaica National Women’s Team vs FC Surge USA.
- The Jamaican entertainers Celebrity Team vs. Haitian Entertainers Team.
Jamaica again made history, becoming the first Caribbean country to qualify for a FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Reggae Girlz will take on Brazil on June 9th, Italy on June 14th, and Australia on June 18th during the group stages.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.