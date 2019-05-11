Reggae Girlz World Cup Send Off Celebration in South Florida

Jamaican Native Chevel Powell ’19 Named Dillard University Co-Valedictorian

NEW ORLEANS – Chevel Powell ‘19 has been named a co-valedictorian for the Dillard University class of 2019. Powell, along with three other valedictorians will lead their class, compromised of 250 students, during the University’s 83rd Commencement on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 8 a.m. on the Rosa Freeman Keller Avenue of Oaks in the […]