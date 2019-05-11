By May 11, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Reggae Girlz World Cup Send Off Celebration in South Florida

Reggae Girlz 2019 World Cup Send-Off Fundraiser “Fun-Day Celebration” featuring the double header matches in Miramar, Florida on May 23, 2019.

  • The Jamaica National Women’s Team vs FC Surge USA.
  • The Jamaican entertainers Celebrity Team vs. Haitian Entertainers Team.

Jamaica again made history, becoming the first Caribbean country to qualify for a FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Reggae Girlz will take on Brazil on June 9th, Italy on June 14th, and Australia on June 18th during the group stages.

