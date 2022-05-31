Madan Sara Official Trailer

“Madan Sara” created by Haitian filmmaker Etant Dupain profiles the lives of the women at the heart of Haiti’s informal economy, working tirelessly day in and day out to deliver food and other essentials to market.

The film shows the vital importance these women play in the Haitian economy and for the next generation, the dangers they face in a country in the midst of growing instability, and allows audiences to hear directly from the Madan Sara about what needs to change.

Help tell this story by giving what you can at madansarafilm.com/donate.

Then, help spread the word about the upcoming film by sharing the trailer on social media.

Learn more and join us: www.madansarafilm.com and https://www.gofundme.com/f/madansara