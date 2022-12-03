Pieces of Jamaica Promotion

Pieces of Jamaica®: Jamrock Edition features more than 250 stunning images of Jamaica in photos and watercolor by David I. Muir and Sean “IYA” Henry.

The collection includes images of Jamaica’s past, popular quotes and large, immersive visuals of familiar and rare sights.

“Pieces of Jamaica® has captured a lot of what I love about Jamaica… a very real representation of the country I am constantly inspired by!” Sean Paul – Dancehall artist. 2004 Grammy Award winner for Best Reggae Album

Finest Photographers