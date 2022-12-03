Pieces of Jamaica Promotion

Video

Pieces of Jamaica®: Jamrock Edition features more than 250 stunning images of Jamaica in photos and watercolor by David I. Muir and Sean “IYA” Henry.

The collection includes images of Jamaica’s past, popular quotes and large, immersive visuals of familiar and rare sights.

“Pieces of Jamaica® has captured a lot of what I love about Jamaica… a very real representation of the country I am constantly inspired by!” Sean Paul – Dancehall artist. 2004 Grammy Award winner for Best Reggae Album

Finest Photographers

“As Jamaica celebrates 60 years of independence, two of her finest photographers, David Muir and Sean Henry, have set out to capture the true essence of our beautiful island. From Jamaica’s natural beauty, to our rich cultural heritage, to our diverse cuisine and, most importantly, our beautiful people. This keepsake Pieces of Jamaica® is a must have, as we celebrate this milestone in our history — 60 years of independence. I can’t wait for my copy to enjoy!” Donnie Dawson – Deputy Director of Tourism, The Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board

