Grace Jamaican Patty
Click here for locations on where to purchase your frozen Grace Jamaican Patties.
You are here: Home » Video » Grace Jamaican Patty
Click here for locations on where to purchase your frozen Grace Jamaican Patties.
Nominations are Now Open for the 2020 African-American Achievers Awards
SOUTH FLORIDA – The 28th annual African-American Achievers awards ceremony, presented by JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus, will recognize four inspirational African-Americans from the South Florida community. Nominate someone today at African American Achievers or by calling (866) 516-2497. Honorees will be celebrated at the annual event in April. Nominations are due by Friday, November 29, 2019. The awards […]
Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
© 2019 South Florida Caribbean News. Website Design and Developed by 242Studios - Bahamas Web Design
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.