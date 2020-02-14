Find Your Caribbean Rhythm at the Second Annual Grenada Music Festival

// // //

The star-studded line-up features international soul and reggae performers as well as regional and local talent for the June 5-7 event

//

St. George’s, Grenada — Music lovers from far and wide are invited to get groovy and dance the night away during the 2nd annual Grenada Music Festival.

Organizers of the event announced a diverse line-up of performers and international award-winning artistes who will headline the three-day event, scheduled for June 5-7 in the picturesque, Quarantine Festival Village as the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) celebrates a second year of Festivals in the region where the rhythm never stops.

At the event’s launch, held on Monday, February 3 at Pier 57 in St. George’s, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher thanked the organizers QWest Promotions for their investment and adding to Pure Grenada’s diverse calendar of activities.

She invited the visitors to, “Find your Caribbean rhythm and come to our Grenada Music Festival early June for a one love musical experience with Grenadians and you will have the time of your life. We had a marvellous time last year at the beautifully located Quarantine Park and while you are here, you can explore and immerse yourself in everything Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique has to offer.”

The festival kicks off on June 5 with a heady mixture of jazz, reggae and rhythm and blues.

Known for their hits ‘Fresh’ and ‘Celebration’, two-time Grammy award winners Kool & the Gang will hit the stage with their funky, upbeat, soul vibe.

Also performing that evening will be Barbadian jazz saxophone legend, Arturo Tappin and the timeless, Marcia Griffiths, formerly of the world-renowned reggae trio, I-Threes, with her captivating love song performances.

On the June 6, the energy will be turned-all-the-way-up with headline act, two-time Grammy award winning Jamaican dancehall artist, Shabba Ranks. With international chart-topping hits such as ‘Ting-A-Ling and ‘Mr. Lover Man’, Shabba will take music lovers down memory lane with his jamming catalogue of tunes.

He will be complemented by the smooth musical stylings of rising reggae empresario, Romain Virgo and world-famous Jamaican reggae icon Cocoa Tea will cap the night’s performances.

The festival will culminate on Sunday, June 7 with a pulsating fusion of regional and local soca acts including the energetic Krosfyah out of Barbados and Nadia Batson and her band SASS from Trinidad. Local artists including: Lavaman, Lil Natty and Thunda, Dash and Jab King will also take the stage for the final night

In addition to the fantastic line up of performers, the organizers have committed to a 100% sustainable festival village with all vendors using biodegradable food packaging as well seating that can be repurposed.

Early bird tickets and season passes for the festival will be available for sale online beginning Wednesday February 12, 2020.

For more information on tickets and the festival’s complete line-up, visit Grenada Music Fest