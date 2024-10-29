Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee Presents Jazz in the Heights – Veterans Day Edition

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner, Kionne McGhee, proudly announces the return of Jazz in the Heights, a vibrant community celebration, this year honoring our veterans. The highly anticipated Veterans Day Edition will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Zoo Miami, located at 12400 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33177.

To register for the event, click here.

Keith Sweat Headlines Jazz in the Heights

Jazz in the Heights has become a beloved cultural tradition, attracting over 100,000 guests since its inception. This year’s event promises to deliver a spectacular evening of live performances, featuring soulful R&B icon Keith Sweat, along with talented local artists. Attendees can enjoy great music, delicious food, and an exciting marketplace featuring small businesses from South Dade.

Commissioner McGhee’s ongoing commitment to economic empowerment shines through Jazz in the Heights, which provides local entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their products and services. By fostering this platform for small businesses, the event drives substantial economic contributions to the local community, stimulating

growth and sustainability across Miami-Dade County.

“Jazz in the Heights is more than a music festival; it’s a celebration of our community’s rich cultural heritage and the small businesses that make it thrive,” said Commissioner McGhee. “I’m committed to creating spaces where all entrepreneurs, especially minority-owned businesses, can flourish.”

Key Initiatives

In addition to his efforts with Jazz in the Heights, Commissioner McGhee has been a driving force behind initiatives like Black Business Month in Miami-Dade, and the Small Business Bootcamp, launched in 2022. This transformative program, developed in partnership with Tools for Change and the Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA), provides intensive training and resources to aspiring entrepreneurs. To date, it has helped over 400 small businesses receive technical assistance, startup funding, and grants.

Commissioner McGhee’s dedication extends to public safety initiatives as well. He spearheaded the Supporting Safer Communities Program, a partnership with The Carrie Meek Foundation and Miami-Dade’s Office of Neighborhood Safety, which secured an $8.9 million investment to combat gun violence and promote safer communities.

Jazz in the Heights continues to elevate local businesses, especially those that have graduated from the Small Business Bootcamp. Since the program began, 344 businesses have been certified by Miami-Dade County, receiving over $15 million in contracts.

Community Spirit

During the event, South Dade residents will gather for a memorable evening of music, food, and community spirit. Jazz in the Heights reflects Commissioner McGhee’s unwavering commitment to inclusion, equity, and economic growth. Through events like this, he continues to support local Black-owned businesses. This includes his pledge to pay thousands of dollars to fund memberships for these businesses in the Miami-Dade

Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) South Dade Branch.

Jazz in the Heights is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening under the stars. A day filled with great music, food, and community connection.

To register for the event, click here.