Commissioner McGhee declares August as Black Business Month in Miami-Dade

[MIAMI-DADE] – Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee sponsored a resolution that passed during the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 3, declaring August as Black Business Month in Miami-Dade County. First established in 2004, the purpose of National Black Business Month is to bring attention to the needs of Black-owned businesses throughout the country.

During Black Business Month, local government officials, community leaders, and venture capitalists are encouraged to focus their efforts on supporting Black-owned businesses. Miami-Dade County has numerous Black-owned businesses, which are essential to the people and communities that they serve.

“Owning a small business can be challenging. On top of those challenges, Black business owners face a disproportionate number of systemic inequalities, including the wealth and wage gaps. Black Business Month promotes greater economic freedom for these business owners while simultaneously highlighting their businesses. Together, we can connect Black entrepreneurs to resources, funding, and programming that builds up our communities,” said Commissioner McGhee.

This resolution directs the County Mayor or County Mayor’s designee to collaborate with community-based organizations and County boards to develop an advertising and marketing campaign to promote and stimulate Black businesses throughout the County.