Black Business Month Conversation with SOFLA icon Carole Ann Taylor

The Betsy-South Beach and Florida International University's Miami Beach Urban Studios Virtual Salon Series: 'Zen and the Art of Making, Making Music, Writing Poetry, & Writing Poetry

MIAMI BEACH – The Betsy-South Beach and Florida International University’s Miami Beach Urban Studios announce a special edition of their successful virtual online evening salon programs to honor Black Business Month, featuring a conversation with SOFLA icon Carole Ann Taylor: businesswoman, entrepreneur, community advocate and jazz performer.

Other community presenting partners include Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Multicultural Tourism, City of Miami Beach Arts and Culture, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, and Harris Public Relations.

This event will take place on August 10 @ 7 PM. RSVP for Zoom: https://www.thebetsyhotel.com/calendar.

Carole Ann Taylor

Carole Ann Taylor is a business entrepreneur, civic leader, and professional performer. She is also the longest-serving board member on the board of Viernes Culturales, one of Miami’s monthly arts festivals.

Taylor was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, where she started taking music lessons as a child and grew up singing in church choirs, the daughter of a Baptist minister. Her father was a civil rights activist; her mother an active community volunteer.

Carole Ann was present, in Miami, in 1972, with Gloria Steinem and Bella Abzug, at The Betsy Hotel during the 1972 Democratic Convention as part of the founding brain trust for what later became the National Organization for Women. And she is an accomplished jazz singer, who performed with the greats, before delaying a performing career to dedicate mid-life to politics, business, and policy.

Carole Ann is also founder of Cultures To Go.

The Betsy and Miami Beach Urban Studios @ Florida International University were the first cultural presenters in Miami Dade County to convene and present a virtual salon series in response to ‘stay at home’ mandates necessitating the cancellation of live events.

Located just a few blocks apart in Miami Beach, Florida, these two partners have co-presented hundreds of live events in the past decade, featuring wide ranging guests.

This series (Zen and the Art of …) continues that partnership through conversations with interdisciplinary leaders who share their work and reflect on how they find their ‘Zen’ during the challenges of COVID-19.

As of August 1, 2020, more than 1500 global households have joined these ‘searching for Zen’ conversations – and creating a new international collaborative cultural community.