GMCVB Annual Meeting: What the Future Holds for Miami-Dade Tourism

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) set the stage for an action-packed year ahead during its annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The annual gathering of industry stakeholders brings together industry partners and community leaders to showcase plans for the upcoming fiscal year from Miami-Dade’s official destination marketing organization and shines a light on the previous year’s successes.

Highlights from fiscal year October 2022- September 2023 included:

Visitors to Greater Miami and Miami Beach contributed $20.2 billion to the local economy in 2022-2023, a 3% increase in revenue.

Overall visitation noted a 3.5% upswing, driven by a 4.4% surge in international visitors and a significant 25.3% spike in visits from Florida residents.

A strong indicator of future hotel performance comes from the robust success the organization has had in securing meetings and conventions in FY 2022/2023 fiscal year. The GMCVB sales team generated 3,280 leads for its hotel partners and a remarkable 56% surge in confirmed bookings, projected to generate 446,000 rooms nights, an impressive 48% jump.

“We’re seeing record-breaking revenue growth as we promote our diverse and inclusive community on a global stage,” said GMCVB President & CEO David Whitaker. “We saw a resurgence of Greater Miami and Miami Beach as a top destination for conventions, securing an impressive 14 new major event bookings to convene at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Our marketing teams helped fuel substantial successes, including the launch of Find Your Miami and Miami Beach – Find Your Wave campaigns. And our international travel trade sales team’s tireless efforts, spanning 42 countries, have helped drive international visitor recovery.”

New Board Members

The GMCVB’s annual meeting formally introduced new Board Chair Julissa Kepner, general manager of the Miami Biscayne Bay Marriott, and nine new members bringing a diverse range of experiences and strategic insight to the GMCVB’s board of directors:

Wayne Brackin , president & CEO, KIDZ Medical Services

, president & CEO, KIDZ Medical Services Silvia Camarota , senior director, North America Expedia Group

, senior director, North America Expedia Group Eduardo Jose Garcia, Jr ., partner, Treo Group

., partner, Treo Group Amy Johnson , general manager, The Confidante-Hyatt Hotel Corp.

, general manager, The Confidante-Hyatt Hotel Corp. Paul Lowenthal , chairman of the board, Camillus House

, chairman of the board, Camillus House Jonathan Plutzik , owner, The Betsy-South Beach

, owner, The Betsy-South Beach Eric Poms , CEO, Orange Bowl Committee

, CEO, Orange Bowl Committee Olga Ramudo , senior vice president, Florida and Latam, Express Travel

, senior vice president, Florida and Latam, Express Travel Lee Schrager, chief communications officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

The event also served as a platform to introduce “Brought to You by Tourism”. It’s an initiative aimed at highlighting the benefits the visitor industry brings to Miami-Dade County and its residents, with locals getting a chance to tell their tourism stories about how they and their families have benefitted.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, was on hand to mark the effort’s launch and celebrate the industry’s influence, proclaiming October 26, “Brought to You by Tourism Campaign Day.”

“We create dynamic campaigns that tell the vibrant story of our destination,” noted Whitaker. “With ‘Brought to You by Tourism,’ we are heralding a new era of impactful storytelling that will resonate with Miami-Dade residents. Tourism tax dollars bolster public transportation, fund healthcare and advance education, significantly improving the everyday lives of our community members.” He continued, “Through this initiative, we’re directly engaging residents, showcasing how our industry supports these essential county amenities. There is an indelible link between meeting the needs of our culturally vibrant community – and the economic benefits that tourism brings.”

Annual Meeting Highlights

The annual meeting gathered more than 750 attendees who gained valuable insights into several other new initiatives. Initiatives including the GMCVB’s expanded sustainability goals and the destination’s overall commitment to a sustainable tourism industry.

The event also honored the legacy of outgoing City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. Gelber was honored for his unwavering commitment to the visitor industry. In addition, for his steadfast championing of Miami Beach as a thriving arts and cultural destination.

For additional insights and to explore the GMCVB’s official Year in Review Report and comprehensive 2023-2024 Marketing Plan, visit the official GMCVB website here.

To learn more about “Brought to You by Tourism” and discover the stories of the people behind Miami-Dade’s thriving visitor industry, visit www.broughttoyoubytourism.com.