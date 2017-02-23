Black History Month Tour Showcases Miami’s Rich Heritage Historic Landmarks

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Multicultural Tourism partnered with The Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida to host the 4th Annual Black History Month Heritage & Neighborhood Tour.

This cultural trail showcased Miami’s rich heritage historic landmarks, attractions and cultural neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County.

The 5 ½ hour guided tour was led by historian & Executive Director of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, Timothy A. Barber.

This Miami Black Heritage Cultural Experience included historic sites in Overtown, Coconut Grove, Virginia Key Beach Park and Brownsville with a private viewing of the Visions of Our 44th President Exhibit at the Historic Lyric Theater pre and post tour. Food & Beverage and unique souvenir items were available for purchase.

Black History Month Heritage & Neighborhood Tour Sightseeing Sights

Black Police Precinct,

Folk life Village NW 3rd Ave,

Dorsey House

Ward Rooming House

Old Clyde Killens Pool Hall