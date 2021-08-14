5 Best Charity Auction Software for Nonprofits

Introduction

Nonprofits have to find ways to be creative in this day and age. The past year or so has not been very kind to nonprofit organizations. They had to adapt to a new normal, restructure and reorganize their entire network overnight. The perils that came with such a drastic shift meant that a lot of nonprofits are still struggling to find their feet. Fortunately, online connectivity is at an all-time high, and tools such as fundraising platforms have been of immense help.

With the online ecosystem now up and running, nonprofits can start to implement new strategies and methods to help gather funds. Among an increasing number of trends, one that seems to align both a popular nonprofit event without sacrificing the status quo of doing it through the internet is online auctions. These events work flawlessly and are a fantastic way to raise money and awareness.

Why do online charity auctions work?

Through the internet, you are not restricting your organization. There are no physical limitations such as the time, place, and focus group. Online auctions allow you to attract interest from across the globe. There is also far less coordination and moving parts involved in an online auction. Not to mention expenses are reduced drastically when you conduct auctions online.

The right tools

To run online charity auctions, a nonprofit needs the right tools. When you use the right tools, you will be able to complete tasks from the comfort of your home and without having to put in a lot of effort. The most important tool that should be in the arsenal of a nonprofit is dedicated software to plan charity auctions. The market is saturated with a number of options, so what makes for good charity auction software? Let’s find out.

5 of the best charity auction software

With a vast number of options available it is hard to distinguish between charity auction software. For any nonprofit, the best way to choose software would be based on their goals. Factors such as cost, ease of use, and the user experience can play a key role. Nonetheless, we have compiled a list of five such software that we think is the best.

OneCause

A leading software provider for all kinds of auctions, OneCause is a holistic software that is designed for hosting auctions. Mobile bidding, event management, virtual fundraising, and provisions for analytics are some of the features that come with OneCause. Through this software, you can carefully curate and plan every part of your auction seamlessly.

OneCause takes care of everything and you simply have to input the details of the auction items. It also provides a smooth and streamlined experience for attendees, giving them more options to interact with your nonprofit.

Auction Packages

This software was designed to help nonprofits auction off amazing experiences, without any risks. They pre-package the item/ experience that you can auction to your bidders, thereby giving you one less task to worry about. Auction Packages has over 150 different auction items and packages that your nonprofit can choose from. You can list these at your auction and report which ones were sold. The biggest selling point is that these packages can be offered for zero risks meaning you will only pay for packages that are sold.

Winspire

Another great software that offers a range of experiences for auction. Winspire has over 200 unique experiences at its disposal. The best part is that these experiences are not one-off and you can sell each experience multiple times.

What’s more, Winspire offers multiple professionals to help you curate your auction. Your nonprofit will get access to a professional who will guide you on how to make your auction a success. They will advise you on choosing the right packages and helping you maximize revenue.

HGAFundraising

For nonprofits that cannot cater to the higher-end packages but want to attract philanthropists of the highest caliber, HGAFundraising is the software to choose. They provide low-cost travel packages that suit the budgets of smaller nonprofits. They also offer a variety of packages that will appeal to donors from all backgrounds.

Despite the low-cost nature of the packages, HGFundraising does not skimp out on what’s offered. Their packages are inclusive of drinks, meals, gratuities, and certain activities. This all-inclusive nature means your donors get good value for their money and will be donating to a worthy cause.

Boardable

A platform designed to help nonprofits manage their board members, Boardable provides a great way to establish communications and collaborate with them. Unlike other software, Boardable provides you with tools that facilitate effective communication. Agenda building tools, features to fix meetings, task managers, polls, and a document storage system come as standard.

Boardable’s uniqueness lies in the fact that they enable board members to actively be a part of online auctions in a simple manner. They do not push members with unnecessary newsletters and documents. Another bonus is that they are mobile-friendly, meaning your board members can track the progress of an auction and be involved from anywhere.

Final thoughts

These five software represent great options that make your job of hosting an online auction as a nonprofit easy. They provide great help, even sorting out packages and items for your auction. They not only benefit you but your donors as well and adds a touch of class to your online auctions.