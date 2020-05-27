Upcoming Online Caribbean and Diaspora Business Seminar features Managing Director of The Jamaica Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Canada – Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange and Director of its subsidiaries Marlene Street Forrest will be the guest speaker at the “Outride: COVID 19 Business Threat Seminar” which will be held on May 28th at 2:00 pm.

Mrs. Street Forrest will address the topic “Diaspora Investment Opportunities: Rechanneling Remittances Towards Productive Capital & Climate Finance”.

With a focus on business, community, and individual wealth creation through capital markets— Street Forrest will share investment opportunities as well as provide guidance to participants on how to leverage the Jamaica Stock Exchange and related entities for financing their pivots and wealth creation.

Diasporans will learn about investment opportunities for driving the economic recovery of their businesses and home countries.

Designed to promote a culture and appetite for creating wealth through investment, business leaders with Caribbean roots and other members of BCAME (Black, Caribbean, Asian and Minority Ethnic Groups) will have their questions related to how they may create wish list investment for their businesses, micro-enterprise, low income earners as well as the affluent answered.

The group will explore new solutions for boosting the capacity of the family to deliver its function related to wealth creation and transfer for even diasporans in the lowest income groups.

Thursday’s seminar is entitled, “Wealth and Community Impact—COVID 19 and Beyond”. It is the seventh in the online series that is based on risk intelligence and advocates “Embracing risk for driving vision and growth”.

Other speakers at the event are Meegan Scott of Magate Wildhorse Consulting and Theo Chambers, Motivational Speaker at CaribAcademy.

Scott will deliver the featured session, “ Delivering Impact—Strategic Planning, Assessment and Involvement”.

That session follows on last week’s deep dive into the hybrid core-peripheral network governance model with integrated market mode— she proposed for governing and coordinating a comprehensive diaspora and Caribbean recovery and development response.

It is designed to help participants understand how work and results will be delivered under the proposed structure and governance model.

The model is complete with diaspora-coordinated working groups, communities of practice, networks and communities, governments, think tank and markets. It aims to drive the delivery of profit, purpose, mission-driven social impact and the functions of key stakeholders and duty bearers.

The third, public, environment and higher education sectors in host and home countries are among the actors and targeted sectors. The model was partly informed by research on COVID 19 and its impact on diaspora organizations being conducted by Scott since April of this year.

Magate Wildhorse Consulting and The Community of Practice for Caribbean Immigrant Entrepreneurs will host the event. Theo Chambers will deliver the motivational session.

For details and registration link email: magate.wildhorse@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ events/285119389195162