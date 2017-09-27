WASHINGTON, DC – As part of the Islands Of The Bahamas’ efforts to increase visibility in the Multicultural market, the Bahamas Minister of Tourism (BMOT,) the Honorable Dioniso D’Aguilar along with a team from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism including its Director of the Multi Cultural Market, Linville Johnson participated in numerous activities during the week of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 47th Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, DC.

While in Washington, the Minister was interviewed by members of the media including Essence Magazine, The Grio, Black Enterprise and National Geographic Traveler.

He also met with meeting planners and business leaders including Mel Franklin, Member County Council, Prince George’s County; Orlan Johnson, Chair, Prince George’s County, Economic Development Corporation; Willy Young, Managing Partner, Pure Media Group; and Norman Jenkins, Founder of Capstone (Marriott).

The Minister of Tourism also attended an Inter-American Development Bank Meeting where he, in his capacity of CTO Chairman, spoke about rebuilding the affected regions post Hurricane Irma and Maria. Minister D’Aguilar who also served on a panel organized by the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers, discussed hotel ownership and multicultural opportunities and developments in The Islands Of The Bahamas as well as presented a 4 days stay at the Warwick Paradise Island Hotel, to the lucky workshop participant.

According to Linville Johnson, Director of the Multicultural Market, BMOT, plans are underway for an International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute Conference in Nassau to be held at the Melia Cable Beach in March 2018, for 150 international women.

Additionally, with the emphasis being placed on the out islands a” Soul Reborn” Conference is confirmed to be held in Bimini, July 2018 and is expected to attract 200 persons.

“This market is very important to our tourism industry because we have a shared affinity for heritage and culture. African-Americans primarily travel in groups for reunions, fraternal, religious, and civic events, conferences and meetings,” Johnson said.

“Research shows that this segment of the American population represents one of the fastest growing markets in the travel industry and to this end the Minister of Tourism has set a goal of a 15% increase from this market segment,” said Johnson.

The Annual Legislative Conference is described as the premier gathering of African-Americans, attracting more than 9,000 influential men and women throughout the United States of America each year. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism representatives took advantage of the gathering and promoted The Bahamas at several events.

“We were able to build and maintain critical and meaningful relationships with key leaders in the African-American community, including those from the Travel & Tourism industry, Government, and religious community who attend this annual event as well as confirm several group leads, ” Johnson said.