Author, Atiba Madyun to Debut His Latest Book, “Saving Grace” Virtually

SOUTH FLORIDA – The virtual book launch and meet and greet with author, Atiba Madyun for his debut book “Saving Grace”, will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 7pm on Facebook live- https://m.facebook.com/ atibamadyunpage.

The event will be moderated by Russell Motley, Editor-In-Chief at Legacy Magazine/ M∙I∙A.

Atiba will share his overall thoughts on the characters and the story as well as cover its relevance to social inequity, as well as his overall thoughts on the characters and the story. The political thriller serves as the first book of the series, following one Anthony Grace with a plot designed to show that ultimately in the world of politics, nothing is as it seems.

Today, Atiba is President and CEO of The Madyun Group (TMG), a government relations firm based in Washington, D.C, as well as Party Politics, a data collection firm that not only gathers data from American voters but also engages with young people to educate them on public policy.

Throughout his career as a political analyst and public affairs consultant, he has been a part of historic delegations including the first African American delegation of the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to Israel in 2007.

In 2014, he traveled with a delegation of Muslim business leaders led by former South African Ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasoul to South Africa to meet with South African business leaders and to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the first free elections that led to the election of President Nelson Mandela.

Inspired by the likes of Richard Wright and Toni Morrison, Atiba likes to take technical things and seeks to make the reader not only enjoy his work, but have them stop and think about the words, actions, and how both have an impact on their lives.

His book being the culmination of 20 years of work, “Saving Grace”, is filled with fun facts about Washington D.C, and aims to have readers understand that things are never as they seem in the world of politics.

The novel has been met with nothing but praise from those who have read it, mimicking the feel of a television series one could easily get lost in and binge, and is available for purchase on his website https://atibamadyun.com, as well as Amazon in paperback and Kindle.

Visit https://m.facebook.com/ atibamadyunpage to tune in for a spirited conversation.

For a personal signed copy of the novel, you can message, call, or text, 202-421-5859, and for any further updates you can follow Atiba on Facebook at @atibamadyunpage.