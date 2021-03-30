JDTAN’s Virtual Easter Celebration to Feature The Grace Thrillers

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – On Sunday, April 4, the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) will host a virtual Inter-denominational Easter Celebration entitled “Celebration of the Christ: Bringing Love to the World – Jamaicans a Yaad and Abroad”.

The show will start at 5:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM JA time and will be live-streamed on JDTANTV’s YouTube channel.

Inaugural Event Line-up

The Easter Sunday celebration will feature a performance by the iconic Jamaican gospel group, Grace Thrillers. Plus a keynote address from Bishop Dr. Delford Davis of Power of Faith Ministries. Additionally, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States will deliver welcome remarks. This inaugural event will also include 2020 Festival Gospel Song Finalist, singer Offneil Lamont. In addition to many other A-List entertainers performing solos, poetry, skits, readings, and even a mime. It promises to be a fun but reflective time for all.

Easter Celebration

“We are excited to be able to do something virtually for Easter. It’s been a year since we have been in intermittent lockdowns; Many of us would normally travel home at Easter. This is a great way to celebrate together despite being away from each other and to lift our spirits,” said Dr. Beverly Gordon, Chair of the Jamaica Diaspora Health Task Force and organizer of the event.

Leo Gilling, Chairman of JDTAN added, “Easter is a special time of year for many cultures around the world. For Jamaicans, we generally celebrate the resurrection through praise and worship. We have been through a lot as a nation, Easter Sunday presents an additional opportunity for us to commune.”