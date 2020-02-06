Celebrate Reggae Month and Bob Marley’s Birthday with Omari Banks at Get Up Stand Up Festival

Celebrate Reggae Month and Bob Marley’s Birthday with Omari Banks

Sint Maarten – On Saturday February 8th, singer-songwriter Omari Banks will perform in St. Maarten at the 20th annual Get Up Stand Up Festival, the annual tribute that celebrates the life of Bob Marley through music and art.

Backed by his band, the renowned former professional cricketer-turned reggae singer Omari Banks will take patrons on a journey with music from “Oh Africa” and “System Set” to newly released single “Half Full or Half Empty” and “You’re Gonna Male It” and more from his impressive discography.

“My Performance will be with my full band and am really looking forward to putting on a exciting and conscience show that is filled with musicality. I look forward to performing on this special event in particular as it is a tribute to the legend Bob Marley. Music is my passion and more so a outlet of expression for me, music has always been a tool to unite and raise awareness by the greats, Bob’s legacy represents this and I am happy to continue in that Vain. One love.” – Omari Banks

Reggae music, a musical genre now recognized as world heritage music by UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), brings together people from all walks of life in the spirit of “One Love” to share in culture and healing.

Headlining this year will be Bob Marley’s son Ky-Mani Marley, recording artist Omari Banks and Afro-Latina singer Amara La Negra among others.

This annual socially conscious music and art festival paying tribute to an icon, the honorable Robert Nesta Marley aka Bob Marley at the Sint Maarten Festival Village is a celebration for all.

On Saturday, February 8th join the Island as we Get up, Stand Up and fight for our rights. And evening of Irie vibes — roots, rock, reggae!

Come enjoy this celebration of peace, love and unity in the islands with delicious Caribbean foods, refreshing drinks and sweet reggae music. It’s already dubbed the SXM Punky Reggae Party!!!