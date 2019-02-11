Nelson Mandela Celebrated Musically With VP Records’ “Reggae Mandela”

NEW YORK, NY – VP Records celebrates the life and legacy of the South African leader, Nelson Mandela, 100 years after his birth and 25 years after his election in April 1994 as President of South Africa.

Released for Black History Month 2019, Reggae Mandela chronicles the awareness within the reggae community of Mandela’s struggles, as well as the collective celebration of his victory over apartheid, his freedom, and his ascension to the presidency.

The collection begins in the late 70s with the Mighty Travellers’ underground anthem “South Africa” and carries the energy through 36 tracks across two CD’s (12 of which are featured on a limited edition vinyl LP).

Highlights include Half Pint’s “Freedom Fighters,” recorded for Channel One, and a young Yami Bolo in exceptional form on “Free Mandela,” under the supervision of keyboard king Jackie Mittoo.

Artists featured include the Mighty Diamonds, Junior Murvin, Alpha Blondy, Aswad, Jimmy Cliff, Cocoa Tea, Sugar Minott, Barrington Levy, and dozens more.

Nelson Mandela would have been 100 last year & there is an exhibition travelling globally to celebrate this centenary. The album is released on the day that the exhibition opens in London.

Reggae Mandela Track Listing

CD Track Listing

Disc One

South Africa – Mighty Travellers Free South Africa – Frankie Jones Freedom Fighters – Half Pint Wipe Out Apartheid – Johnny Osbourne Nah Go To South Africa – Sugar Minott Mash Down Apartheid – Mystic Revealers Free Mandela – Yami Bolo Black Heroes – Snowman Apartheid – Junior Murvin Winnie Mandela – Carlene Davis Mr Botha – The Mighty Diamonds Free Africa – Charlie Chaplin A Letter To Nelson Mandela – Sugar Minott Crying In Soweto – Harold Butler & The Four Corners Apartheid Is Nazism – Alpha Blondy Set Them Free – Aswad Sing Our Own Song – UB40 Pressure On Botha – Jimmy Cliff & Josey Wales

Disc Two

Hanging Tree – Junior Delgado Real Enemy – The Mighty Diamonds Get Up Stand Up – Cultural Roots President Botha – Cocoa Tea Bawling For Mandela – Admiral Bailey Gun Shot Fi Botha – Danny Dread Africa Don’t Worry – Flourgon Mandela Free – Shabba Ranks Mandela You’re Free – Barrington Levy Mandela Story – Tony Rebel Shepherd Be Careful – Dennis Brown & Cocoa Tea The Word – Hopeton Lindo Can You – Brian & Tony Gold Prophecy Fulfil – Bounty Killer Rise Up President Mandela – Carlene Davis Steve Biko – Beenie Man Mr Mandela African Hero – Clive Hylton Thank You Mr Mandela – Carlene Davis

Reggae Mandela LP Track Listing

Side One

South Africa – Mighty Travellers Free South Africa – Frankie Jones Freedom Fighters – Half Pint Wipe Out Apartheid – Johnny Osbourne Nah Go To South Africa – Sugar Minott Mash Down Apartheid – Mystic Revealers

Side Two

Hanging Tree – Junior Delgado Free Mandela – Yami Bolo The Real Enemy – The Mighty Diamonds Mandela You’re Free – Barrington Levy Mr. Mandela African Hero – Clive Hylton Thank You Mr. Mandela – Carlene Davis