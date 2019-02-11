By February 11, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Nelson Mandela Celebrated Musically With VP Records’ “Reggae Mandela”

NEW YORK, NYVP Records celebrates the life and legacy of the South African leader, Nelson Mandela, 100 years after his birth and 25 years after his election in April 1994 as President of South Africa.

Released for Black History Month 2019, Reggae Mandela chronicles the awareness within the reggae community of Mandela’s struggles, as well as the collective celebration of his victory over apartheid, his freedom, and his ascension to the presidency.

The collection begins in the late 70s with the Mighty Travellers’ underground anthem “South Africa” and carries the energy through 36 tracks across two CD’s (12 of which are featured on a limited edition vinyl LP).

Highlights include Half Pint’s “Freedom Fighters,” recorded for Channel One, and a young Yami Bolo in exceptional form on “Free Mandela,” under the supervision of keyboard king Jackie Mittoo.

Artists featured include the Mighty Diamonds, Junior Murvin, Alpha Blondy, Aswad, Jimmy Cliff, Cocoa Tea, Sugar Minott, Barrington Levy, and dozens more.

Nelson Mandela would have been 100 last year & there is an exhibition travelling globally to celebrate this centenary. The album is released on the day that the exhibition opens in London.

Reggae Mandela Track Listing
  • CD Track Listing

Disc One

  1. South Africa – Mighty Travellers
  2. Free South Africa – Frankie Jones
  3. Freedom Fighters – Half Pint
  4. Wipe Out Apartheid – Johnny Osbourne
  5. Nah Go To South Africa – Sugar Minott
  6. Mash Down Apartheid – Mystic Revealers
  7. Free Mandela – Yami Bolo
  8. Black Heroes – Snowman
  9. Apartheid – Junior Murvin
  10. Winnie Mandela – Carlene Davis
  11. Mr Botha – The Mighty Diamonds
  12. Free Africa – Charlie Chaplin
  13. A Letter To Nelson Mandela – Sugar Minott
  14. Crying In Soweto – Harold Butler & The Four Corners
  15. Apartheid Is Nazism – Alpha Blondy
  16. Set Them Free – Aswad
  17. Sing Our Own Song – UB40
  18. Pressure On Botha – Jimmy Cliff & Josey Wales

Disc Two

  1. Hanging Tree – Junior Delgado
  2. Real Enemy – The Mighty Diamonds
  3. Get Up Stand Up – Cultural Roots
  4. President Botha – Cocoa Tea
  5. Bawling For Mandela – Admiral Bailey
  6. Gun Shot Fi Botha – Danny Dread
  7. Africa Don’t Worry – Flourgon
  8. Mandela Free – Shabba Ranks
  9. Mandela You’re Free – Barrington Levy
  10. Mandela Story – Tony Rebel
  11. Shepherd Be Careful – Dennis Brown & Cocoa Tea
  12. The Word – Hopeton Lindo
  13. Can You – Brian & Tony Gold
  14. Prophecy Fulfil – Bounty Killer
  15. Rise Up President Mandela – Carlene Davis
  16. Steve Biko – Beenie Man
  17. Mr Mandela African Hero – Clive Hylton
  18. Thank You Mr Mandela – Carlene Davis
  • Reggae Mandela LP Track Listing

Side One

  1. South Africa – Mighty Travellers
  2. Free South Africa – Frankie Jones
  3. Freedom Fighters – Half Pint
  4. Wipe Out Apartheid – Johnny Osbourne
  5. Nah Go To South Africa – Sugar Minott
  6. Mash Down Apartheid – Mystic Revealers

Side Two

  1. Hanging Tree – Junior Delgado
  2. Free Mandela – Yami Bolo
  3. The Real Enemy – The Mighty Diamonds
  4. Mandela You’re Free – Barrington Levy
  5. Mr. Mandela African Hero – Clive Hylton
  6. Thank You Mr. Mandela – Carlene Davis
