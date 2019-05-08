Morgan Heritage Embarks on An Intercontinental 2019 LOYALTY Tour

ATLANTA – Longevity and consistency are what defines icon. Morgan Heritage are a true testament of the latter as the band’s seventeenth album “LOYALTY” is slated for release summer 2019 as the band trods on an intercontinental journey.

Renowned worldwide for their riveting stage presence and exciting showmanship, the Royal Family of Reggae joined by special guest and third generation protégé, Jemere Morgan will trek globally and launch the LOYALTY WORLD TOUR on June 8th, 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya and will conclude on September 22nd in New York.

The LOYALTY itinerary not only embodies Morgan Heritage’s global citizenship but is a testament of the siblings embrace of unifying cultures that is prominent in their music.

“Fans can expect an an in depth journey into our last 2 albums “Strictly Roots & Avrakadabra”. And of course lots of the Classic MH songs that we have all grown to love over the years. We’ve been away from touring for over a year now and it’s gonna be fun to share this love and energy with our fans. The Loyalty World Tour will be another Rockaz moment! ” – Peetah Morgan

Africa Dates

6/8 – Nairobi,Kenya – Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival

Europe Tour Dates

7/5 – Carcavelos,Portugal – Musa Festival

7/6 – Malaga,Spain – Weekend Beach Festival

7/12 – Trencin,Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

7/13 – Bergamo,Italy – Fara Rock Festival

7/14 – Bree,Belgium – Afrolatino Festival

7/19 – Palermo,Italy – Parma Music Park

7/20 – Marina Palmense,Italy – Bababoom Festival

7/21 – Pfäffikon,Switzerland – Reeds Festival

7/26 – Bagnols,France – Bagnols Reggae Festival

7/28 – Rotterdam,Netherlands – Reggae Rotterdam

8/2 – Wiesen,Austria – One Love Festival

8/3 – Bersenbrück,Germany – Reggae Jam Festival

8/11 – St.Malo,France – No Logo Festival

8/15 – Plan Les Ouates,Switzerland – Plein Les Watts

8/17 – Berchidda,Italy – Saradnia Reggae Festival

8/20 – Benicássim,Spain – Rototom Festival

USA & Canada Tour Dates

8/23 – Salt Lake City,UT – Reggae Rise Up

8/24 – Morrison,CO – Reggae On The Rocks

8/27 – Phoenix,AZ – Crescent Ballroom

8/28 – Las Vegas,NV – Brooklyn Bowl

8/29 – Ventura,CA – Discovery Ventura

8/30 – Santa Ana,CA – The Observatory

8/31 – San Diego,CA – The Observatory

9/1 – San Francisco,CA – Great American Music Hall

9/4 – Sacramento,CA – Harlow’s

9/5 – Portland,OR – Star Theatre

9/6 – Seattle,WA – Nectar

9/7 – Vancouver,Canada – The Commodore

9/8 – Victoria,Canada – Capital Ballroom

9/12 – Madison,WI – High Noon

9/13 – Chicago,IL – Wild Hare

9/14 – Chicago,IL – Wild Hare

9/15 – Toronto,Canada – Opera House

9/16 – Cleveland,OH – Beachland Ballroom

9/20 – Glenside,PA – Keswick Theatre

9/21 – Washington,DC – Howard Theatre

9/22 – New York,NY – Sony Music Hall