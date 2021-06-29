Taylor Dayne, Morgan Heritage and Timbalive to Perform at Miramar’s July 4th Concert and Fireworks

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar will host a July 4th concert and fireworks in honor of Independence Day. The event will kick off with a free concert at 6:00 p.m., followed by spectacular fireworks on display starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and no entry will be allowed after 8:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

80’s Sensation Taylor Dayne, Grammy Award Winning Reggae Band Morgan Heritage and Latin Band Timbalive to Perform

The event will feature a live concert with performers like Taylor Dayne who rose to fame in 1987 with her debut single, Tell It To My Heart. Her other top 10 singles include Love Will Lead You Back, Prove Your Love and I’ll Always Love You.

Also performing will be Grammy Award winning Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage and Latin Band, Timbalive offering the best of Cuban music with a mix of different rhythms from around the world.

Mayor Wayne Messam stated, “I’m excited to announce that the City of Miramar will bring back our spectacular 4th of July fireworks show. I invite the community to come together as we kick off the celebration with a free concert for the entire family. Space is limited for the concert so please sign up to request your free tickets early. This is going to be a great evening you won’t want to miss out on as we safely celebrate America’s Independence.”

Ticket Information

To attend a ticket voucher is required. Space is limited, to get your FREE Tickets, visit: www.Miramar4thofJuly.EventBrite.com

Food and beverages will be sold. No personal coolers or fireworks are allowed. Masks and social distancing encouraged.