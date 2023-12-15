SOUTH FLORIDA – The rhythm of music and the spirit of charity will align as the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, collaborates with the Redeeming Word Christian Center, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Together, they are hosting a concert for a tangible cause – Love at Christmas. Set to benefit the “Just Start Now” charity, this upcoming endeavor illustrates how the power of music and goodwill can foster a significant improvement in the lives of underprivileged youths in Jamaica by providing them with running sneakers.

Mark Tuesday, December 19, 2023, on your calendar, at 6:00 p.m., as an unforgettable evening of merriment and purpose at the Redeeming Word Christian Center located at 2800 Prospect Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Benefitting Underprivileged Youth In Jamaica

This event is a perfect melding of celebration and charity. Sponsored by Jamaica National Money Services, the concert indicates the robust cohesion and synergy among influential organizations that aim to uplift the lives of underprivileged youths in Jamaica.

Admission is free, echoing the goal of inclusivity and encouraging a broader participation that stems from varied backgrounds. Interested guests just need to secure their spot by registering on Eventbrite. Each registration is a manifestation of support, a step closer to reshaping the fortunes of the underprivileged youth and providing them with opportunities they richly deserve.

Love at Christmas Concert Performers

The Redeeming Word Christian Center will transform into a platform vibrating with the sounds of solidarity, showcasing a diverse range of talents. The roster of performers prepared to delight the audience and champion the cause is as inspiring as the event itself. The legend Pluto Shervington, whose soulful melodies carry the authentic essence of Jamaica. Accompanying him is the ever-vibrant AJ Brown, whose rich vocal prowess spreads infectious energy. Steve Higgins, tenor, also joins the lineup, the nuances of his instrument echoing the concert’s purpose.

In addition, the lineup features Empress Uneek, whose potent lyrics and mesmerizing compositions are bound to captivate the audience. Saxophonist, Yishka, joins in singing and playing evocative tunes creating a melody that resonates with the spirit of the evening. Other stellar performers include Matthew Higgins, Andre Butler, The Cross family, and South Florida Caribbean Chorale. Each of their performances will not be just a celebration of music but a tribute to the power of concerted efforts aimed at social betterment.

“Just Start Now” Charity

Organizing this concert, the Consulate General of Jamaica and the Redeeming Word Christian Center are fostering a unique form of charity that links the upbeat atmosphere of a concert with the uplifting mission of the “Just Start Now” charity.

Consul General Oliver Mair stated that “It’s an event that emphasizes that every significant, positive action starts with a single step, or in this case, a single pair of running sneakers.” He added that more information will be shared regarding drop-off points and sizes for the children to benefit.

Stay updated with this extraordinary alignment of music and charity by following @congenmiami and @rwcpa_eagles on social media or visiting www.jamaicacgmiami.org to register and show your support towards this noble initiative.

Be part of this transformative action, one that promises a harmonious evening filled with music while making a profound difference in the lives of those who need it most.