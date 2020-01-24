Launching “Reggae 2 The World” A global, Mega Music and Arts Festival

A festival series with an urgent eco-friendly agenda

SUNRISE – As we move forward with our cultural compass, Elite Select Events Inc. will launch Reggae 2 The World (R2TW) on Thursday February 6, 6-10pm, at the Nob Hill Soccer Club Park, 10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL 33323, hosted by the Elite Select Events Inc. (ESEI) group and its alliances.

The evening will capture and showcase a distinctive blend of organic rhythm-driven reggae music entertainment, by special guest, the prolific reggae vanguard and DJ extraordinaire, Mr. Denver “JAMUSA” Silvera and live performance by singer Charmaine John.

During the program we will introduce Global Cultural Understanding and Economic Development (GCUED) and its 2020-2022 agenda, the ESEI R2TW production team, key partners and supporters. ESEI will also be unveiling their proposed (and still evolving) line-up of international events.

ESEI’s vision for R2TW is the production of a series of reggae inspired mega music and arts festivals with an urgent eco-friendly agenda.

Their ultimate aim is to foster the spirit of oneness and environmental consciousness globally.

The R2TW initiative is being designed as a conduit for economic growth and sustainability for stakeholders within the entertainment, business, industry and tourism sectors through strategic branding and marketing, performance engagements and event kiosk sales.

Event Presenters



Executive Producer: ESEI | Sima Mohan, Moscow Russia

CEO |GCUED & Executive Director |R2TW: Antoinette Pitcan, FL USA

COO: GCUED | Anu Mohan, Dubai

Director Special Programs | GCUED & Ecology Chair: Walter Mayer, Villach Austria

Managing Director | GCUED & Marketing and Technology | R2TW: Donnell Holness, Graz Austria

Artistic Director | R2TW: Sean Phekoo, Tokyo Japan, NY USA

Musical Director| R2TW: Denver (JAMUSA) Silvera, FL USA