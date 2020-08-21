Gospel Artist Sone Churning Out Songs with a Message

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – It’s been a busy year in terms of recording for gospel artist Sone who keeps churning out message-rich songs like Overcome, which was released early this month.

Inspired by Sam Cooke’s majestic A Change is Gonna Come, Overcome addresses the racial challenges persons of color face in the United States. Similar obstacles drove Cooke to write his powerful ballad in 1964.

“Today, our challenge is the same, but our message has a stronger foundation because of what the leaders of that time did. They stood up for what was right and because of their sacrifices we can sing loudly and boldly with a different kind of confidence that we shall Overcome,” Sone reasoned.

The self-produced single was released during a period of uncertainty in the United States. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in over 170,000 deaths while there have been at least three high-profile deaths of black persons at the hands of law enforcement.

Sone said Overcome is a rallying cry for the oppressed.

“The plan is to reach persons who are affected by the many different issues life throws at you. Possessing the ability and the fervor to be hopeful is critical to get past oppression. Many people struggle to deal with day-to-day issues so the hope is that this song with reach every person, no matter where they are in life,” he explained.

Overcome is the South Florida-based singer’s fourth song of the year, following Miss Jamaica, Gravey and Solid Rock.

Originally from Rocky Point, a seafaring town in Clarendon parish, Jamaica, Sone has been recording since 2006 when he became a member of the duo, Positiv NRG.

After cutting several singles with Positiv NRG, he went solo in 2018.