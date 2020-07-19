URGENT, Inc. Receives TakingITGlobal Adobe Creativity Grant

Urgent, Inc. Continues To Deepen Creative Opportunities For Positive Youth Development and Social Impact

MIAMI – URGENT, Inc. was selected by TakingITGlobal to receive the Adobe Creativity Grant. TakingITGlobal is one of the world’s leading networks of young people learning about, engaging with, and tackling global challenges.

Urgent, Inc., is one of only two creative youth organizations in Florida to become an Adobe Creativity Project grantee. Urgent, Inc. ‘s FACE (Film, Arts, Culture, Entrepreneurship) program provides hands-on, real-world training, for media arts and entrepreneurship internship for high school and early college teens.

FACE affords interns the opportunity to advance their skills through project-based learning led by industry professionals with assistance from college-level interns. The culmination of learning is presented several times a year.

“The goal of the Adobe Creativity Grants is to support creative youth organizations with excellent programming for young people’s creative expression and skill development and who are committed to access and equity, serving a significant proportion of under-represented youth. URGENT, Inc.’s FACE (Film, Arts, Culture, Entrepreneurship) program aligns perfectly with this effort,” says Jennifer Corriero, Executive Director of TakingITGlobal.

The FACE program, which is supported locally in Miami by The Children’s Trust and The Miami Foundation, serves as a pathway for high school students to pursue careers in the digital media arts and other creative technologies while developing 21st Century work skills.

“The shift to a knowledge economy has brought widespread concern that young people are entering the workforce without the skills employers’ value most,” recognizes Saliha Nelson, CEO of URGENT. “That’s why we’ve shifted our focus to 21st Century skills because the idea of preparing youth for the workforce has taken on new meaning.”