World Trade Center Georgetown Warns of AI Risks

MIAMI — The World Trade Center Georgetown said Saturday that the risks posed by artificial intelligence are real and require urgent attention from Guyana, CARICOM and other developing economies. However, it warned that those risks should not slow responsible adoption of the technology.

The conclusion followed an informal WTCG roundtable convened earlier Saturday to assess recent warnings from credible international sources that AI could pose long-term risks to humanity. Participants said developing countries must move quickly to build safeguards. They must also strengthen cybersecurity and expand institutional capacity while using AI to improve productivity and competitiveness.

Food and Beverage Show of the Americas

WTCG Executive Director Wesley Kirton, who is preparing to represent the organization at the Food and Beverage Show of the Americas opening Monday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, said the discussion identified three broad areas of concern. These are immediate misuse, economic disruption and the potential loss of human control over highly advanced AI systems.

A small team will now develop a policy paper, “AI and the Future of Guyana and CARICOM: Threat, Opportunity or Both?” This paper will help frame regional discussion on the technology’s implications for trade, investment, governance and economic development.

Participants agreed that warnings about AI should not lead to resistance or delay, particularly in Guyana. There, rapid economic transformation creates opportunities to use AI to overcome traditional disadvantages faced by developing economies.

The roundtable, held at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, also reviewed findings from the 2026 AI Safety Report, including concerns about autonomous AI agents capable of acting without human intervention. On trade, participants said AI can serve as a cost-saving tool for market research and competitor analysis. It is also useful for tariff assessment, export documentation and consumer-demand forecasting.

International Trade and Investment Conference

WTCG said its International Trade and Investment Conference, scheduled for Oct. 19-23 in Guyana, will include a session titled “AI, Trade and the Future Competitiveness of Small Economies.” The session is expected to move beyond general discussion of AI. Instead, it will focus on what the technology means for Guyanese and Caribbean exporters, manufacturers, farmers, financial institutions and logistics companies.