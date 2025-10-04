World Trade Centre Georgetown to Launch with Multiple Events

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The official launch of the World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) will be marked by a full week of business and networking events. These events will take place from October 19 to 24, 2025, intensifying Guyana’s work as part of the global World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) network.

Executive Chairman of WTCG, Komal Samaroo, said the planned activities were designed to ensure the private sector is at the heart of the celebrations. “Our mission is about elevating the business environment in Guyana, creating opportunities for meaningful connections, knowledge-sharing, and growth. The World Trade Centre Georgetown will serve as a bridge between local enterprises and the global market.”

Event Schedule

October 19th

The programme begins on Sunday, October 19, with the arrival of international delegations.

October 20th

On Monday, October 20, a welcome reception will bring together visiting officials, ministers, and local business leaders. Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, will deliver the welcome remarks.

October 21st

The highlight of the week will be on Tuesday, October 21, with the official launch ceremony at WTCG’s Kingston headquarters which was commissioned in June this year.

Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has been invited to deliver the keynote address.

Remarks will also come from WTCA Vice Chairman, Remy Swaab and Managing Director World Trade Centre Bengaluru, India Vineet Verma.

This will be followed by a formal launch dinner. The dinner will feature presentations by international trade specialists, government ministers, and global advisors on Guyana’s growing role in international commerce.

Olinda Salguero, Vice President of the Latin American and Caribbean Presidential Mission is the featured speaker.

October 22nd

October 22 starts with a presentation from Dr Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Executive Officer Guyana Office for Investment. This presentation will focus on Doing Business in and with Guyana.

Panel Discussions

Effective Use of Artificial Intelligence & Digital Platforms by MSME’s

This is followed by a panel on the Effective Use of Artificial Intelligence & Digital Platforms by MSME’s. The panel features Luis Carlos Martinez, President of WTC Ibague (Colombia); Sharazade Kirton, Digital Marketing Director, Loews Hotel Group; and Roger Singh-Co-Founder, Scalar Performance Inc. (Canada).

Successfully Navigating the Current Global Trade Environment

Another panel then delves into: Successfully Navigating the Current Global Trade Environment. It features Vaughn Renwick-Chief Executive Officer, West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA); Karen Gerwitz-President & CEO, World Trade Centre Denver/WTCA Board Member; and Abiola Heyliger, International Trade Policy Analyst/Former Trade Negotiator, United States Trade Representative’s Office, Washington DC.

October 23rd

On October 23, international trade expert Sandra Ann Baptiste, CITP, will lead a one-day training seminar. The seminar is titled “Successful Exhibiting: Effective Planning and Marketing for Trade Shows”.

Networking Forums

The remaining activities for the week will include luncheons and networking forums engaging micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as well as large corporations.

Samaroo emphasised that the activities demonstrate the Centre’s long-term mission. “The World Trade Centre Georgetown will provide services, training, and international connections to help Guyanese businesses expand globally,” he said.

By the close of the week, WTCG aims to reinforce Guyana’s growing position in the international trading system.