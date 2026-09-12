WTC Georgetown to Host International Trade Research Workshop for Exporters

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The World Trade Center Georgetown will host a daylong International Trade Research workshop Oct. 22 to help exporters and entrepreneurs use market intelligence to compete more effectively in regional and global markets.

The daylong session is part of WTC Georgetown’s International Trade and Investment Conference, scheduled for Oct. 19-23 at WTC Georgetown.

The workshop is designed for export-oriented companies, entrepreneurs considering exporting and businesses seeking to strengthen their international market strategies. Participants will learn how to identify target customers and competitors, assess market conditions, determine competitive advantage, and use primary and secondary research to evaluate the feasibility of an export project.

Research Workshop Sessions will cover:

The role of research in effective decision-making

Primary and secondary research methods

Effective research questions

Target-market intelligence

Competitor assessment and strategy

Research-based marketing initiatives

Compiling and analyzing research findings

Developing a viable export plan

The workshop will be led by Sandra Ann Baptiste, an international trade specialist and Canadian certified international trade professional. Baptiste is a business consultant, communications specialist and trainer with more than 30 years of Caribbean and international experience.

Her professional background includes work with the World Bank, Guyana’s Office for Investment, the European Union, Caribbean Export Development Agency and the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association. She also has evaluated international trade projects for the Forum for International Trade Training and conducted training in international trade, management, negotiation, global market preparation and trade promotion.

WTC Georgetown said the workshop comes as Guyanese and CARICOM businesses seek to expand their presence in regional and international markets.

Participants will receive a certificate of participation.

Registration is open to export-oriented companies, entrepreneurs considering exporting and businesses looking to improve their international market strategies.

The International Trade and Investment Conference will bring together business leaders, investors, policymakers and other stakeholders to explore trade and investment opportunities in Guyana and international markets.

To register: WTCG | International Trade & Investment Conference – Home