Peru’s ambassador announced trade delegations to Guyana early next year and urged closer ties with South America.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Guyana-Peru trade took center stage Nov. 27 as the World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) launched its Meet the Ambassador series, according to a news release from the WTCG.

The series aims to strengthen commercial diplomacy and create new opportunities for trade, investment and cooperation between Guyana and countries around the world. Peru’s Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency Enri Prieto, was the first speaker, outlining his plan to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.

Key facts

What: Launch of WTCG’s Meet the Ambassador series

Launch of WTCG’s Meet the Ambassador series When: Nov. 27, 2026

Nov. 27, 2026 Where: World Trade Centre Georgetown, Guyana

World Trade Centre Georgetown, Guyana Speaker: Enri Prieto, Peru’s ambassador to Guyana

Enri Prieto, Peru’s ambassador to Guyana 2025 trade: Guyana’s exports to Peru about US$52 million, almost all crude petroleum; Peru’s exports to Guyana about US$12.9 million, up 13.3%

Guyana’s exports to Peru about US$52 million, almost all crude petroleum; Peru’s exports to Guyana about US$12.9 million, up 13.3% Next event: Dec. 17 luncheon with U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot

WTCG Executive Director Wesley Kirton chaired the event. It featured a launch presentation by WTCG Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo, a short documentary on Peru, an exhibition of Peruvian products and a networking reception.

Guyana-Peru Trade Has Room to Grow

Prieto said Peru’s decision to open an embassy in Guyana five months ago reflects the importance Peru places on the relationship.

He cited trade figures showing considerable room to expand. In 2025, Peru’s exports to Guyana reached about US$12.9 million, a 13.3% increase over the previous year. Guyana’s exports to Peru totaled about US$52 million, almost entirely crude petroleum.

Prieto said the figures point to opportunities to broaden trade into a wider range of products and services.

Trade Delegations Planned for Early 2027

During a lively question-and-answer session, Prieto announced plans to exchange trade delegations. They will explore opportunities in energy, construction, agriculture and agribusiness, food technology and hospitality, among other sectors.

One delegation is expected to visit Guyana early next year. The embassy’s program will also include cultural exchanges promoting the creative and cultural industries, known as the orange economy. Peru is also prepared to help develop human capacity in Guyana in areas such as tourism.

A Call for Guyana to Look South

Prieto urged Guyana to be more proactive in strengthening ties with South America. Guyana is a Caribbean country, he noted, but it is also a South American one.

He encouraged Guyana, as an associate member of MERCOSUR, to take a more active part in regional economic engagement. That includes regional deliberations such as the Brasilia Consensus and the Pacific Alliance, though Guyana is not a Pacific country.

Asked about Peru’s experience peacefully resolving border controversies through the International Court of Justice, Prieto said lasting peaceful solutions depend on the parties’ respect for the rule of international law.

Samaroo Urges Nearshoring and Spanish Training

In his launch presentation, Samaroo stressed the importance of Guyana and CARICOM strengthening engagement with South America as the global geopolitical and commercial landscape changes. He highlighted the growing importance of nearshoring and the need to make better use of existing trade agreements while pursuing new ones where none exist.

He also called for greater emphasis on Spanish-language training to support stronger business ties with Guyana’s South American neighbors.

Samaroo noted that Peru is the Latin American country he has visited most often in Demerara Distillers Limited’s (DDL) ongoing push to expand the market for its El Dorado rum in Latin America.

Prieto thanked WTCG for hosting the inaugural event and commended its role in promoting understanding of the challenges and opportunities of international trade.

U.S. Ambassador Up Next

The Meet the Ambassador series will bring diplomats and Guyana’s business community together to explore commercial opportunities and turn diplomatic relationships into practical business partnerships.

The second event will be a luncheon at noon Thursday, Dec. 17, featuring U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot. She will give an analytical outlook on Guyana-U.S. commercial relations for 2027 and beyond.

See also: WTC Georgetown To Host Luncheon on U.S. Trade Policy for Guyanese Businesses