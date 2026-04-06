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West Toronto Church of God Welcomes Distinguished Guests

Jamaica's Consul General to Toronto Kurt Davis Celebrates Easter at West Toronto Church of God

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor8 hours ago
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West Toronto Church of God
Rev. Wayne Vernon, Lead and District Pastor, West Toronto Church of God & Lady Yvonne Graham (center) share lens with from left to right: Benjamin Vo, Manager, Customer Experience, TD Bank; Carol Henry, Branch Manager, TD Bank (Jane & Wilson); Kurt Davis, Consul General of Jamaica to Toronto; Rev. Wayne & Lady Yvonne Vernon; Persida Moran & Dr. Carlos Moran, Director of Hispanic Ministries, Church of God; Rev. Yonique Buchanan, Sherwood Content New Testament Church of God and Halsey Peat, Lead Pastor, Kanisa Fellowship. | Photo credit: Lyndon Taylor & Associates
Kurt Davis, Consul General of Jamaica to Toronto
Kurt Davis, Consul General of Jamaica to Toronto

North York, Ontario — Jamaica’s Consul General to Toronto, Kurt Davis, was among the distinguished attendees at the 54th Annual Easter Convention held at West Toronto Church of God in North York. The convention culminated on Easter Sunday. He joined a packed congregation which wrapped up a three-day celebration of faith, fellowship, and community support.

Distinguished Guests

West Toronto Church of God
Rev. Wayne Vernon, Lead and District Pastor, West Toronto Church of God & Lady Yvonne Graham (center) share lens with from left to right: Benjamin Vo, Manager, Customer Experience, TD Bank; Carol Henry, Branch Manager, TD Bank (Jane & Wilson); Kurt Davis, Consul General of Jamaica to Toronto; Rev. Wayne & Lady Yvonne Vernon; Persida Moran & Dr. Carlos Moran, Director of Hispanic Ministries, Church of God; Rev. Yonique Buchanan, Sherwood Content New Testament Church of God and Halsey Peat, Lead Pastor, Kanisa Fellowship. | Photo credit: Lyndon Taylor & Associates

Joining Lead & District Pastor Rev. Wayne Vernon & First Lady Yvonne Vernon were Director of Hispanic Ministries for the Church of God Dr. Carlos Moran and wife Persida. Lead Pastor of Kanisha Fellowship Halsey Peat was also present, as well as TD Bank representatives Carol Henry and Benjamin Vo. These individuals were recognized for their contribution to the church’s community outreach efforts.

In his remarks, Consul General Davis expressed sincere thanks to the church and its members. He thanked them for supporting Jamaica, especially after Hurricane Melissa. He emphasized that the assistance provided to affected communities and local churches has had a meaningful and lasting impact.

“The support has made a significant difference in the lives of our Jamaican brothers and sisters,” Davis said, underscoring the importance of Diaspora engagement in times of crisis.

Also at the convention was Rev. Yonique Buchanan. She serves at the Sherwood Content New Testament Church of God. The church is in Trelawny, Jamaica. She joined other clergy and worshippers at the spiritual gathering.

Easter Convention

The yearly Easter Convention is still an important place to build stronger connections. It helps immigrant communities in Canada stay connected with their home countries. It also reinforces messages of resilience, unity, and hope.

West Toronto Church of God
Parade of Nations

The service began with a procession of nations, as proud worshippers carried flags from their homelands. These included the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Africa.

 

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor8 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications.

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