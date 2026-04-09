Top Travel Advisors Drive Jamaica’s Tourism Success

WASHINGTON DC – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has underscored the indispensable role of travel advisors across the Americas in driving Jamaica’s tourism recovery and sustained expansion. He credits their dedication, storytelling, and client engagement as key pillars of the island’s success.

Addressing a gathering of top travel advisors in Washington D.C., Minister Bartlett praised them for their energy, resilience, and “stick-to-itiveness” in promoting Jamaica during challenging periods for global travel. Furthermore, he emphasized that their ability to connect personally with clients and share authentic stories about the destination has significantly strengthened Jamaica’s brand presence in international markets.

“Travel advisors are among our most powerful ambassadors,” said Minister Bartlett. “You are often the first point of contact for visitors, shaping perceptions and creating that crucial ‘moment of truth.’ Through your voices and your passion, Jamaica comes alive long before visitors arrive on our shores.”

Jamaica’s Tourism Success

The Minister highlighted that Jamaica’s tourism success is deeply rooted in its people, noting that the destination’s unique appeal extends beyond its natural beauty.

“We are the product,” he stated. “It is the warmth, culture, and authenticity of the Jamaican people that create lasting impressions—and travel advisors play a vital role in communicating that experience to the world.”

Repeat Visitor Rate

Pointing to Jamaica’s impressive 42% repeat visitor rate, Minister Bartlett credited travel advisors for fostering strong relationships with clients. He said they are encouraging return visits by consistently delivering personalized recommendations and insights into the island’s culture, cuisine, and music. This includes its rich reggae heritage and global icons such as Bob Marley.

“Jamaica is a powerful brand that is authentic and unique which forms part of the cornerstone of how our advisors sell the destination. We are grateful for their continued support and advocacy,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Minister Bartlett also acknowledged the collaborative efforts between travel advisors and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). He noted that this partnership has contributed to unprecedented growth over the past eight years. Notably, it led to doubled visitor arrivals, doubled tourism earnings, and significant expansion in tourism-related employment.

“This level of growth is not accidental,” Bartlett added. “It is the result of strong partnerships, and travel advisors are at the center of that success. Your influence, your storytelling, and your commitment to excellence continue to position Jamaica as a leading destination in the Caribbean.”

The Minister further encouraged travel advisors to deepen their engagement with the Jamaican diaspora, emphasizing that authentic cultural connections enhance the visitor experience and strengthen destination loyalty.