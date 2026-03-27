13th Annual Rhythms of Africa Returns to Miramar

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is proud to announce the return of the 13th Annual Rhythms of Africa, which will be held April 18–19, 2026, at the Miramar Cultural Center. Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam, this year’s event features the heartfelt theme, “Run Di Riddim: Every Beat for Jamaica”. This event transforms the stage into a dynamic celebration of culture, community, and connection.

A Movement Through Rhythm

Rhythms of Africa is more than just a performance; it is a living movement that carries the heritage and spirit of rhythm. It unites generations through music and shared purpose.

Unforgettable Performances

Audiences will embark on an extraordinary journey through sound and soul. They will enjoy captivating performances by internationally acclaimed artists JC Lodge, Richie Stephens, and Gem Myers. These performers appear together with the vibrant Rhythms of Africa Band. The band is led by world-renowned Reggae Ambassador Willie Stewart.

Community and Cultural Impact

“Rhythms of Africa is a shining example of what makes Miramar so special, our diversity, our culture, and our commitment to uplifting the next generation,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “This year’s theme reminds us that music is more than entertainment, it is a powerful force that connects us to our roots, inspires compassion, and brings our community together in meaningful ways.”

Empowering the Next Generation

The heart of this year’s production centers on the next generation of cultural ambassadors. Under Stewart’s mentorship, students from Somerset Academy Central Miramar will perform after immersive training in African drumming and percussion, learning both technique and the deeper meaning behind each beat.

Program founder and Music Director Willie Stewart, former drummer of Third World, emphasized the importance of passing on cultural identity through music.

“Music is not just what we play, it’s who we are,” Stewart shared. “When I work with these young people, I’m not just teaching notes or timing. I’m passing on identity, pride, and purpose. This is how our culture lives on.”

Humanitarian Efforts and Community Support

This year’s event extends beyond the stage with a strong humanitarian focus. Stewart has written and produced a special song featuring participating artists. Proceeds are directed toward relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa. This illustrates music’s power to inspire compassion and action.

Through community support, approximately 100 children from foster care will be welcomed to experience the event, offering them joy, belonging, and inspiration in an environment filled with culture and creativity.

Honoring Jamaican Legends

The 2026 celebration will also pay tribute to the lasting legacies of three iconic Jamaican figures: Cat Coore, Jimmy Cliff, and Sly Dunbar, whose global influence on reggae music and cultural expression continues to resonate across generations.

Event Production and Ticket Information

Produced by the Embrace Music Foundation in association with Solutions of Music, Rhythms of Africa stands as a cornerstone cultural event in Miramar. It connects generations through music, mentorship, and meaningful community impact.

Get Your Tickets Today!

Tickets are available at MiramarCulturalCenter.org.