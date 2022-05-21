Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Launches Pandora Radio “Takeover”

[NEW YORK] – Pandora announced that Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise is launching Jamrock Radio, a “takeover” of Pandora’s flagship Reggae Radio station on May 20th. This special takeover will highlight the music from this year’s Welcome to Jamrock Cruise lineup. It will be hosted by cruise founder Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, and GRAMMY-nominated songstress Etana. In addition to, Christopher Ellis, son of rocksteady legend Alton Ellis.

Takeovers are a “guest DJ”-style Pandora experience where artists program a mix of their songs. Plus, favorites from other artists and add their own personal commentary.

The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise has become one of the most in-demand reggae gatherings in the world. They have been selling out every year since its inception in 2014. Each year, fans from over 40 countries converge for their love of reggae and Jamaican culture.

“Jamrock Radio reflects the enormity of the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise’s lineup,” says Diego Herrera, Reggae & Caribbean programmer at Pandora. “Listeners will hear music from legendary reggae icons like Burning Spear, Cocoa Tea, and Kabaka Pyramid. Alongside the explosive sounds of dancehall stars Shabba Ranks, Ding Dong and Cham. Fans will also get to hear exclusive commentary from the artist lineup, kicking off with none other than founder Damian Marley. We are truly excited to be partnering with one of the premier cultural events in the world of reggae music to bring a special experience for fans on Pandora”.

Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise sets sail December 7th-12th. You can listen to the Jamrock Radio takeover on Pandora here.