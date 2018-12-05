VP Records Congratulates Dalton Harris on The X Factor UK Victory

New York, NY – VP Records would like to congratulate Jamaican born reggae powerhouse, Dalton Harris on winning the 2018 The X Factor UK Competition this past Sunday (Dec. 2nd).

In 2016 Dalton was featured on VP’s “We Remember Dennis Brown,” a compilation album celebrating the life of Dennis Brown with covers by various artists. Harris was featured on the album with his own rendition of the 1970’s soulful tune “No More Will I Roam.” The song is now the number 1 streaming song on the album.

“We are proud to be associated with this young and rising talent,” said Christopher Chin, President at VP Records. “We wish him the best of luck in his career and hope his old and new fans alike will enjoy the singles he has released with VP Records.”