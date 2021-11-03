Dancehall Star Konshens Hosting Album Listening Party in Miami

[MIAMI] – In anticipation of the release of his fifth solo studio album called Red Reign, dancehall singer Konshens is hosting an album listening party on Sunday, November 7, at the Oasis in Wynwood. The party will include live performances from Konshens, a meet and greet for those who have pre-ordered the album, and special appearances from notable guests. The event takes place from 5 pm until 10 pm at the Oasis in Wynwood, a popular neighborhood in Miami.

Red Reign (dropping November 12) is Konshens’ first post-pandemic project and marks a new era in the singer’s career. The forced isolation of the pandemic inspired Konshens to channel his emotions into his craft. He created over 70 new tracks, with 18 of them making the final cut of the album. Konshens is holding nothing back with a renewed responsibility to his artistry and his audience.

Latest Single

Konshens’ latest single, “Take A Shot,” is inspired by the revival of the Miami club scene post-pandemic. Konshens wanted to create an anthem for female friends who are ready to step out and act up. The “bad girl banger” visual features scenes of women riding ATVs on the beach, operating a kissing booth, and dancing on TikTok. The video inspires a new social media challenge called the #TakeAShotChallenge. This where users are encouraged to take a shot and showcase their best dance moves, as seen in the video. “Take A Shot” is the second single off the upcoming album. An album which boasts collaborations from some of the biggest stars of dancehall and Afrobeat. Spice, Rvssian, Stefflon Don, and Davido are just a few artists featured on the album.

Tickets for the official Red Reign listening party are available using the link on the dancehall star’s official instagram page (@Konshens).