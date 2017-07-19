Dancehall & Reggae Star Konshens addresses standards of beauty

Kingston, Jamaica – With the recent release of his single “Beautiful“, recording artist Konshens recently defied stereotypical male view points by addressing the issue of conventional standard of beauty that plague women of all ages, races and creeds.

From magazines to videos, to the increasing “Social media models” that constantly set an unrealistic and mentally unhealthy beauty blue print, society profits from self doubts, and liking yourself is a rebellious act.

Aware that himself as an artist plays a part on the equation by the beautiful ladies displayed in his videos, Konshens awareness as a devoted father to 2 young impressionable children, and to his fans takes heed of the weight of his words, and for this, the reggae and dancehall star put pen to paper to deliver inspirational words.

A 21st Hapilos Production, “Beautiful” is a reminder that beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder and starts from the inside. ”Not because you’re not an IG model, and your snaps dem not on fleek, nuh make dem make you feel you small up and make it seem like you’re incomplete, change what you want to change up, dress how you want and put on your make up, as long as a dat ya want, not just what everybody want girl…’

Contrary to some feedback from naysayers, the songs isn’t against plastic surgery, or embellishments, weaves or makeup, on the contrary, the ode is for empowerment. Konshens recently explained “Beautiful is a song for every woman to be reminded beauty starts from the inside, not defined by the opinion of strangers or social media.”

Distributed by 21st Hapilos Digital, “Beautiful” is available on all major digital outlets like iTunes