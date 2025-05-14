Kes the Band Performing Live in St. Petersburg on June 21

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – KES THE BAND is returning to the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, June 21 for a redo of his rained-out headline performance slot that was scheduled to take place in Downtown St. Petersburg in 2024. The performances will now happen at Ferg’s Entertainment Complex. It is located in the Edge district at 1320 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, Florida. It is right across from Tropicana Field. Doors open at 7pm. Performances start at 8pm with Kes the Band performing live at 10 pm.

The official after party for KES THE BAND will go on until 3 AM. It will be at Ferg’s Party Deck and Night Club right after the show. This event is rain or shine, all ages are welcome, but no pets please.

You won’t want to miss the high energy Soca party themed event of the summer. In addition to Kes the Band, enjoy performances by Soca artist Anika Berry from Trinidad and Tobago. Plus, DJ Mario from Miami and from the Tampa area DJ spice and DJ Ziah. The emcee for the show is Ian de Goose Eligon.

TICKETS

Early bird general admission tickets cost $50. These tickets give access to the general admission courtyard. VIP tickets are $100. They allow entry to the mid-venue front of stage VIP section and VIP bar.

Ultra VIP tickets are $125. These tickets provide access to the front-stage ULTRA VIP area, which has a VIP tent and tables.

The ULTRA VIP + MEET & GREET ticket is $150. This ticket includes everything from the ULTRA VIP ticket plus a meet and greet with KES THE BAND. There are only 50 of these tickets available.

For private parties or corporate events, there is a Concert View Party Deck. This VIP reserved elevated view deck can hold up to 20 guests and costs $3,500. It includes a dedicated food and beverage server.

All unredeemed tickets from the July 14, 2024, Tampa Bay International Carnival event will be honored. (If you charged back your credit card or received a refund for the prior show, you must purchase a new ticket to this event. No ticket or wristband, no entry…no exceptions).

The event is proudly hosted by the Ferg’s.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the June 21 performance, visit TicketWeb.com (keyword, Kes the Band) or call (727) 269-4451.