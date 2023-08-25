Dine Out Lauderdale is Extended Through Sept. 30, 2023

GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE – There’s good news for foodies in Greater Fort Lauderdale who want more time to explore the destination’s vibrant culinary scene. By popular demand, Visit Lauderdale’s “Dine Out Lauderdale” month has been extended through September 30, 2023, giving locals and visitors ample time to enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from a choice of 100 diverse eateries.

In addition to the popular culinary tradition consisting of curated, three-course prix fixe meals, this year’s Dine Out Lauderdale invites restaurateurs to enhance their offerings with sweet treats and specialty foods at promotional prices.

“The response to Dine Out Lauderdale has been fantastic, so we’re very excited to extend the promotion through September,” said Stacy Ritter, Visit Lauderdale’s President and CEO. “Dine Out Lauderdale captures the amazing variety of culinary talent that has chosen to make Greater Fort Lauderdale home,” Ritter said, “and it encourages everyone to sample what’s new as well as return to the restaurants they love.”

From classes on the art of making Asian dumplings to creative pizza-making and other lessons for foodies, this year’s Dine Out program is offering a diversity of dining and cooking experiences that sets Greater Fort Lauderdale apart from other destinations.

For Dine Out Lauderdale details and participating restaurants, click here.