Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Showcases Caribbean Food, Music and Culture

South Florida’s most popular Caribbean food festival returns to Miramar Amphitheatre Nov. 12th

Chef Irie Spice

MIRAMAR – On Sunday, November 12, 2023, 2pm-10pm, get ready to savor the authentic island flavors, feel the rhythm, and embrace the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean at the 21st Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF), an epic and cultural event like no other. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Miramar Regional Park at 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, Fl 33027, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for an anticipated 10,000 attendees. GJJF is a chance to experience the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture through music, dance, and art.

Gastronomic Delight

Cherney Amhara – NBC6 Miami serves up a winning dish.

From succulent jerk chicken to tender jerk lobster, this festival is a gastronomic delight for food enthusiasts who can anticipate a sensory journey through the heart of the Caribbean. The festival features an expansive food court with vendors offering an assortment of jerk cuisine such as jerk pork, jerked fish, jerk lobster, along with Jamaican favorites fried festival, oxtails, curry goat, escovitch fish, roasted corn, as well as other tasty delights.  GJJF will also offer exciting games and activities for the kids.

Morgan Heritage brings the flavor of Music and Culture

Though the food is the star of the show, attendees can enjoy a live performance by the two-time Grammy winning Royal Family of reggae Morgan Heritage, who will provide the soundtrack and vibes for a day filled with dancing, fun, and food..

“South Florida is home to the largest Caribbean population in the United States. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival reminds us of the significant, delicious and positive impact the Caribbean has on the American culture,” states GJJF Managing Partner and CEO Eddy Edwards. “Over the past 21 years, the festival has evolved to incorporate other wonderful Caribbean cultures and attract people from all over the world. This event is a family-friendly, interactive, intergenerational celebration where each family member can eat well and have fun.”

The Original Boston Jerk

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, presented in partnership with Publix, City of Miramar, Western Union, Jamaica Tourist Board, Greater Ft. Lauderdale Visitors and Conventions Bureau, The National Weekly, WAVS 1170 AM and HOT 105 FM, is more than just a culinary adventure; it’s a cultural immersion.

General admission tickets are available for $35 until September 30, $40 from October 1 to November 11, and $50 at the gate on show date. VIP tickets are $175. Kids under 10 are free to attend.

