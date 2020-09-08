Edley Shine Teams Up for New Dancehall Single ‘Only Fanz’

NEW YORK – While blazing a wicked promo trail this summer for his “Based on Talent” EP, Edley Shine caught the ears and attention of producers PSkinna and Mixmaster J, also a popular selector on JamRock Radio and HeartofLoveRadio.com.

The result of the musical meet up is a spicy Dancehall banger called “Only Fanz,” which Edley Shine is set to release to digital platforms September 3 on the powerhouse UK production duo’s “Ghetto Strugglaz Riddim.”

Edley Shine “Da Big Voice” joins artists including Badda General, Galaxy P, Navigator and a host of others for the newly released “Ghetto Strugglaz Riddim.” Notably, the up-tempo effort has already begun wowing listeners, as it makes its rounds on traditional and online radio platforms.

Staying true to his innovative artistic mantra, “Only Fanz” is Edley Shine’s ode to the voyeuristic online subscription site, which is a hot spot for models and artists seeking a supplemental revenue stream during the pandemic. The “Only Fanz” single is accompanied by a lyric video on the Shinealous Records YouTube page (https://youtu.be/fAon3ESYheg).

“These are the fun type records people have been asking of me,” says Edley Shine. “What better a time than now to give the ladies an ‘Only Fanz’ theme song. I definitely can’t knock the hustle…..get your money.”

“Only Fanz” is available on ALL major streaming platforms.