Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Returns for 2022 With Powerhouse Lineup

[MIAMI] – After an unexpected two year hiatus, Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise returns in 2022 for its 7th annual musical excursion across the Caribbean Sea and announces its artist lineup. The new dates will be December 7-12, 2022, sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas. The six-day, five-night cruise will depart from Miami, Florida’s cruise port with stops in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica before its return.

Powerhouse Lineup

Today, WTJRC reveals this year’s formidable lineup. From reggae, dancehall, lover’s rock and everything in between. Jamaican music from every pivotal era will be represented at this year’s cruise. Two-time Grammy award winner and living reggae legend Burning Spear will perform for the first time after a six year hiatus.

Classic dancehall fans are in store for a rare special performance from the legendary Shabba Ranks. Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley will return to the stage with their catalog of hits. Dancehall icons like Bounty Killer, T.O.K. Cham and Ding Dong will heat up the crowd.

While reggae acts from all generations like Johnny Osborne, Morgan Heritage, Cocoa Tea, Sizzla, j Boog and Kabaka Pyramid will tap into conscious minds alike. Cruisers will also swoon to the sounds of lover’s rock from singers Maxi Priest, Tarrus Riley, Christopher Ellis, Etana and newcomer Naomi Cowan.

Sound System Clash at Sea

Defending sound system champion Warrior Sound has also announced his return for the annual Sound Clash At Sea. This is one of WTJRC’s most-anticipated climatic events. Sound systems will go head-to-head, tune-for-tune to battle it out for the championship title. WTJRC will announce the full DJ and sound system lineup at a later date.

2022 will be nothing short of extraordinary.