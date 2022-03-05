Top 5 New Slot Games You Can Enjoy at Crypto Casinos

Cryptocurrencies have managed to become part of the daily lives of people around the world. Digital tokens have the potential of changing many parts of people’s lives around the world.

One of the industries that are very actively enjoying all the advantages offered by cryptocurrencies is the online gambling industry. There has been a massive increase in the number of crypto casinos online, and the demand for crypto games is growing very fast among gamblers.

There are many reasons behind this. First of all, cryptocurrencies offered gamblers the opportunity to make gambling a more secure and private market. Because there is no single entity that controls the crypto industry, it is highly private, which is a huge advantage for gamblers.

Because of the popularity of crypto gambling, there have been numerous new games created and developed by leading game providers around the world that allow using cryptocurrencies. While most of these games are very good, there are several that shine the most.

The best thing about crypto games is that they are available in all forms and styles. One could think that because crypto is used, the games should be very modern-looking. But, this is not the case at all. There are numerous classic games that gamblers love that can be played using digital tokens.

Budai Reels Bonus Buy

Created by one of the best-known game providers, Evoplay Entertainment, Budai Reels Bonus Buy is one of the recently-released crypto online casino games that has managed to become very popular among gamblers. This game supports numerous cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, and XRP.

This online casino game has become very popular around the world. In fact, it can be quite hard to find a crypto casino that does not offer this game. Following the theme of Chinese mythology, this game can be a great fit for those who love slots that follow different types of interesting stories.

The game features 7 lucky gods, which appear on the reel as a Wild symbol to help you make winning combinations. The RTP of this game is as much as 96.13 percent which is well above the average for the market.

Might of Ra

Might of Ra is another newly released game that has managed to become very popular among gamblers. This game is available to be played with numerous crypto assets, for example, BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, and DOG. It was just recently created by a famous provider, Pragmatic Play, which is a very reputable game provider in the online gambling industry.

The game follows an exciting story of Ra, a god and ruler of the sun and the sky, offering gamblers a peek into Ancient Egyptian mythology. One of the biggest advantages of this game is the amazing graphics that it has, offering gamblers high-quality gameplay.

The game comes in the 6-reel 4-row grid and offers gamblers a very exciting maximum return value of 96.49 percent.

Mystery Of Venice

Created by Retrogaming, Mystery of Venice is a great crypto slot that offers gamblers high-quality gameplay and amazing graphics paired with unique sound effects. The game can be played using numerous cryptocurrencies, for example, BTC, BCH, ETH, DOG, and many others.

This game was released in February of 2022 and in just a few days after its release, it managed to become very popular among gamblers. Mystery of Venice is capable of providing gamblers with an amazing and rich experience, with numerous winning opportunities. It has numerous symbols, a bonus, wild cards, as well as scatter, which activates free spin rounds.

Ultimate 5

Pragmatic Play created Ultimate 5 to offer gamblers a look into the wild. The game can be played with cryptocurrencies such as DOG, LTC, BTC, ETH, and others. With an RTP of 96.5 percent, this game has a lot to offer to gamblers.

The five-reel game panel transforms gamblers into Africa’s beautiful nature and offers great gameplay. The RTP value of the game is as much as 96.5 percent, which is higher than the average for the industry. There are two different bonus rounds that can be activated in the game, providing gamblers with numerous opportunities to win big.

Colossal Cash Zone

Another newly-released game by Pragmatic Play is the Colossal Cash Zone. This game can be a great fit for gamblers who are looking for a classic, old-school game with a modern twist. This crypto slot comes with an RTP of 96.5 percent and offers high volatility. The game can be played with numerous crypto coins, including BTC, ETH, DOG, and others.

The symbols of the game look really good. While the game is an old-school, classic slot game with bells, fruits, and sevens, it still manages to have a modern look. This was possible by modernizing the already loved and appreciated symbols and giving them a 21st-century look.

The above-listed crypto games are just a few examples of the many amazing crypto games that have been released recently. As the demand for high-quality and diverse crypto slots and games increases among gamblers, there are more and more games being released that support crypto gambling.