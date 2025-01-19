Entertainment

Explore the Roots of Monty Alexander, Jazz Pianist Extraordinaire

Live in Concert - "A Living History: Jamaica to Jazz"

Dr. Monty Alexander, OD. (Hollis King Image)

by Howard Campbell

Dr. Monty Alexander, OD. (Hollis King Image)

 

NEW YORK – Before Monty Alexander became a world-famous jazz pianist, he developed his skills in his native Jamaica by listening to the country’s top musicians.

Alexander, 80, greets them in “A Living History: Jamaica to Jazz.” This event includes two concerts on January 24-25 at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Most of those musicians were jazz- influenced who played mainly in Kingston’s clubs during the 1940s and 1950s. They include Baba Motta, a pianist and composer, organist Aubrey Adams and saxophonist Roland Alphonso, who became famous as a member of The Skatalites.

“All the music I heard and experienced in Jamaica  from I was five years-old are as special as the other periods (ska and rock steady of the 1960s), because that’s when the promoters brought the jazz men to Jamaica, like Nat King Cole and Louis Armstrong,” said Alexander. 

He noted that the objective of ‘A Living History: Jamaica to Jazz‘ is “to educate, to entertain” his diverse audience.

Most of his more than 75 albums are traditional jazz. However, Alexander has also explored Jamaican music. He worked with reggae musicians like Sly and Robbie. He even released two albums of Bob Marley songs.

Alexander has also done several projects with respected Jamaican jazz guitarist Ernie Ranglin, who is a contemporary of Adams and Alphonso.

Jazz pianist Monty Alexander received the Order of Jamaica in 2022. This award is the fifth highest honor in the country. He was recognized for his contribution to Jamaica’s music.

 

 

