MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar, in proud partnership with Embrace Music Foundation, is excited to announce the return of the 12th Annual Rhythms of Africa on April 26 & 27, 2025, at the Miramar Cultural Center. This exciting cultural event is hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam. It features the amazing talents of local youth and famous musicians. This creates a musical experience that is truly unique.

Under the guidance of the famous Reggae Ambassador, Willie Stewart, students from Somerset Academy High School will perform. They will take the stage after just 40 hours of training in African drumming and percussion.

Joining them will be a star-studded lineup featuring legendary reggae icon Ken Boothe, violinist Demola, performer Jiggy Jack & Jacky Ambroise (formerly known as Strings), and the incomparable Rhythms of Africa Band.

“This event embodies the spirit of our community—giving young people an opportunity to connect with their heritage through the power of music,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “Watching these students grow from novices to skilled performers is truly inspiring.”

Program founder and music director, Willie Stewart, former drummer of Third World, emphasized the event’s deeper impact: “Music changes lives. These young performers have poured their hearts into this journey, showing us all how rhythm and dedication can unite communities across generations.”

Rhythms of Africa is more than a concert—it’s a cultural movement that celebrates diversity, preserves heritage, and inspires self-expression. This event brings together families, educators, musicians, and residents for a powerful showcase of unity through music.

Get Your Tickets Today! Tickets are available at MiramarCulturalCenter.org