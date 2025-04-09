Entertainment

Rhythms of Africa: A Cultural Celebration in Miramar

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read
Willie Stewart & Rhythms Band Photo Credit: Howard Levy
Willie Stewart & Rhythms Band
Willie Stewart & Rhythms Band
Photo Credit: Howard Levy

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar, in proud partnership with Embrace Music Foundation, is excited to announce the return of the 12th Annual Rhythms of Africa on April 26 & 27, 2025, at the Miramar Cultural Center. This exciting cultural event is hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam. It features the amazing talents of local youth and famous musicians. This creates a musical experience that is truly unique.

Under the guidance of the famous Reggae Ambassador, Willie Stewart, students from Somerset Academy High School will perform. They will take the stage after just 40 hours of training in African drumming and percussion.

Joining them will be a star-studded lineup featuring legendary reggae icon Ken Boothe, violinist Demola, performer Jiggy Jack & Jacky Ambroise (formerly known as Strings), and the incomparable Rhythms of Africa Band.

Mayor Wayne Messam
Mayor Wayne Messam

“This event embodies the spirit of our community—giving young people an opportunity to connect with their heritage through the power of music,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “Watching these students grow from novices to skilled performers is truly inspiring.”

Willie Stewart
Willie Stewart

Program founder and music director, Willie Stewart, former drummer of Third World, emphasized the event’s deeper impact: “Music changes lives. These young performers have poured their hearts into this journey, showing us all how rhythm and dedication can unite communities across generations.”

Rhythms of Africa is more than a concert—it’s a cultural movement that celebrates diversity, preserves heritage, and inspires self-expression. This event brings together families, educators, musicians, and residents for a powerful showcase of unity through music.

Get Your Tickets Today! Tickets are available at MiramarCulturalCenter.org

Rhythms of Africa

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

The Legacy of Garnet Silk, Celebrating His Birthday at Music Is The Rod

The Legacy of Garnet Silk, Celebrating His Birthday at Music Is The Rod

April 5, 2024
TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke featuring Julian Marley

TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke featuring Julian Marley

March 11, 2019
Harder They Come: Jamaican Hit Musical Premieres in Miami

Harder They Come: Jamaican Hit Musical Premieres in Miami

August 25, 2009
Morgan Heritage Dedicates Tribute to Kobe Bryant with "Home" feat Esh Morgan

Morgan Heritage Dedicates Tribute to Kobe Bryant with “Home” feat Esh Morgan

February 5, 2020
Back to top button