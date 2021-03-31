Naomi Cowan Protects Her “Energy” with Exuberant new single

Music Video follows release On Friday April 2nd Announces more music in 2021

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Today, reggae singer Naomi Cowan releases “Energy“, her first single of 2021. Produced by Izy Beats (Koffee “Toast”, Jorja Smith & Burna Boy “Be Honest”) the upbeat r&b and reggae laced track serves as a cautionary yet charming mantra of protecting your peace and keeping your vibrations, aura and confidence high no matter what.

“Energy was inspired by the first time I was ghosted by someone I dated. It had never happened to me before. Communication is one of my primary love languages, so when it happened – no cap, it was shocking, disrespectful & it really hurt,” says Naomi on the meaning behind the lyrics. “I had to move past it in a healthy way.

I had to dig deep & realize that when someone disrespects you in that way, it’s on them – not on you. Confident with what I brought to the table. Tapping into a certain Energy that I didn’t know I had inside of me, the kind that doesn’t overthink. It doesn’t cower in shame, it knows I am more than enough and it just keeps moving,” she continued.

Energy Video Releases April 1st

The video, out this Friday brings words to an aesthetically pleasing night visual. In addition to showcasing Naomi in a quaint island cottage that flashes in an array of colors. Proving that she shines bright even in darkness, symbolizing the song’s message of not dimming your light for anyone. The visual was shot at The Belcour Lodge, Irish Town, Jamaica. Directed by Kia Moses, an emerging award-winning filmmaker and video director who directed two previous videos by Naomi. Stylist Ayana Riviére outfitted Naomi in warm yet colorful outfits. Best of all, it set the tone of a confident and feminine contemporary woman.

Walshy Fire Collaboration

Over the last few years, Naomi has collaborated and worked with some of the best musical talent. Both, in and out of Jamaica, including Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire. They began collaborating in 2020 during the lockdown & created a full 2-year plan for the release of Naomi’s new music; including a full visual re-brand & an aggressive release schedule. The duo promises to drop a song every month, along with releasing 2 projects this year. The goal? Disruption. Expect feel good tracks that explore topics of love, heartbreak and everything in between with a seamless blend of reggae, r&b, afro beats and dancehall.. Features will include Konshens, Kes, Jesse Royal and more.

Naomi’s Music

Naomi is no stranger to feel good music, she released the infectious afro beats influenced record “Climbing” as well as her Christmas song “Miss You Most (At Christmas)” last year. Her popular 2018 hit single “Paradise Plum” was featured as a lead track on the iconic Reggae Gold compilation in 2019.

On the performance front, Naomi has graced stages in her hometown of Jamaica, as well as America, Switzerland, Belgium, London and more at events such as The Jamaica Rum Festival, Strictly The Best Live in Montego Bay, Boomtown Festival, Upsalla Reggae Festival, Taste of Tennis and Angela Yee Day. On the press front, Naomi has been featured in The FADER, Nylon, BBC 1Xtra and The Breakfast Club.

Jamaican Music Royalty

Born from Jamaican music royalty, Daughter of Gospel singer Carlene Davis and producer/songwriter Tommy Cowan, Naomi has always had music running through her blood. Perfectly balancing her energetic persona with lyrics that uplift, motivate and simply make you want to sing and dance along, Naomi’s music fills a void in Caribbean-esque r&b music that icons such as Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have made so popular.

We will be announcing more information about her upcoming music projects in the coming weeks and months. Until then “Energy” is a track that dually serves as one her fans will love and as a perfect introduction to new listeners, some of whom may or may not listen to Caribbean music. “The creation of this song pulled a different energy out of me vocally and creatively. It’s played a role in my personal growth…and that’s what I hope it’ll do for anyone that listens.”

