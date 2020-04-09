Gospel and Reggae Artistes Unite Against COVID-19 on JN Group Easter Monday Virtual Concert

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Restrictions on daily life, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have greatly affected Jamaicans locally and overseas.

On Easter Monday, April 13, the JN Group will mount a world-class virtual concert targeted at uniting Jamaicans and uplifting spirits.

The concert will be headlined by JN Group Ambassadors, gospel sensation Kevin Downswell, and dancehall entertainer, Agent Sasco, and feature performances from gospel singers Rondell Positive and Rhoda Isabella, as well as emerging reggae songstress, Naomi Cowan and her mother, internationally acclaimed recording artiste, Minister Carlene Davis.

Viewers will be able to interact with the stars as they perform live by commenting and reacting on the JN Group’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.