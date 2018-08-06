National Black Business Month Spotlight: The Business of Pan-Miami Carnival

SOUTH FLORIDA – As we celebrate National Black Business Month South Florida Caribbean News had the opportunity to have a conversation with Bandleader Bryan Heyliger for Melo Groove Steel Orchestra as we discuss, ‘The Business of Pan”.

Q: When and why did you form Melo Groove?

A: Melo Groove was formed in 2016. We were a group of people who enjoyed steelpan music, were looking for a band that was energetic-and on the move to promote the culture. We felt that was something we could achieve and bring with our own band.

Q: Explain how the cultural and business aspect of pan meet for Melo Groove?

A: The Culture is expressed musically, through teaching techniques, learning how to read music and sharing the love for pan music with others. Our Business footprint is all about hard work, dedication, and promotion of the band.

Q: What was the group’s most significant triumph of the past year?

A: Our biggest triumph was being invited to play in Houston, Texas for their Houston Caribbean Festival. During our performance we able to perform alongside Mx Prime from Ultimate Rejects, where he later in returned while in Ft. Lauderdale surprised us with a visit and made to a generous donation to the band.

Q: What new initiatives have been started since Melo Groove has been in existence?

A: We are proud that our band members having is learning how to read music. We have a much more extensive repertoire and genre music that we play. We conduct small group/individual lessons that have helped with sharing the pan platform. Melo Groove has a new band home. Lastly, we are more intentional about creating a presence on social media that has helped us broaden our reach.

Q: What goals do you have for next year?

A: We look to increase the number of players in the band and expand into a larger band house. Plans are in the works to develop a summer Pan program that will bring more awareness about the pan culture. We also look forward to creating more partnerships with other not for profit organizations.

Q: What is your favorite business tool?

A: Instagram; you can follow Melo Groove on Social Media Instagram – @melogroove and Twitter –@MeloGrooveSO

Love Music? Then join Miami Carnival for their annual Panorama on Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. Enjoy the sweet sounds of world-renowned steel bands as they compete for the crown of Panorama Champion 2018.

One of the staple events within the cultural offerings at Miami Carnival, Panorama promises to be a music inspired, family event. Caribbean Airlines is the official Panorama airline carrier.

for more information. Visit miamibrowardcarnival.com for more information.