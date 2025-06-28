Entertainment

Pool Party: Konshens’ Bold New Album

A High-Energy Dancehall Escape Featuring The Game, Skillibeng, Eric Bellinger, Charly Blacks & More

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News35 minutes ago
0 1 1 minute read
Konshens - Pool Party

Konshens - Pool Party

NEW YORK – International dancehall powerhouse Konshens is back with his fifth studio album, Pool Party, a bold, infectious celebration of freedom, resilience, and the evolution of Caribbean music. Released today via Submachine Entertainment/FTS Global Management/ADA Worldwide, the 15-track project is a vibrant fusion of dancehall, hip-hop, Afrobeat, and club anthems—designed to move both body and spirit.

Following a period of introspection and transformation, Konshens returns with a message: joy is revolutionary.

Fifth Studio Album Release: Pool Party by Konshens
Konshens

“Pool Party is about reclaiming happiness—even when the world feels heavy,” says the Kingston-born super star. “I’ve lived through some dark times, but music has always been my way back to life. This album is my light—and I’m sharing it with the world.”

The project opens with “Our Father”, a hauntingly honest prayer that sets a spiritual tone before diving into tracks that sizzle with energy and attitude. Konshens enlists a global slate of collaborators, including Skillibeng, Charly Blacks, Eric Bellinger, Moyann, Dyani, comedian-turned-musician Lil Duval, and rap icon The Game, creating a genre-defying album packed with flavor and fire.

Poop Party Standout Tracks

  • “Bend” (feat. Skillibeng): A gritty, bass-heavy banger bridging old-school deejay energy with modern swagger.
  • “Battlezone” (feat. The Game): A lyrical face-off between survival and success, layered with west coast grit.
  • “Rich Sex” (feat. Eric Bellinger & Moyann): A seductive, radio-ready slow wine built for late-night playlists.
  • “Gyal Time Again” (feat. Charly Blacks): A party-starter destined to dominate dance floors across the Caribbean and beyond.

From deep reflection to dancehall explosive vibes, ‘Pool Party’ is a showcase of Konshens’ growth as a man, a lyricist, and a global artist. Whether you’re soaking up sun or sweating it out in the club, this album offers a rhythm for every moment.

POOL PARTY – TRACKLIST

  1. OUR FATHER
  2. MONEY DEALINGS
  3. BEND (feat. Skillibeng)
  4. BACK DAT AZZ UP
  5. GYAL TIME AGAIN (feat. Charly Blacks)
  6. SO MANY (feat. Lil Duval)
  7. BADMAN
  8. TIGHT AND GOOD
  9. SHOW ME
  10. RICH SEX (feat. Eric Bellinger & Moyann)
  11. SHEK IT
  12. RED
  13. BATTLEZONE (feat. The Game)
  14. WET AND WILD (feat. Dyani)
  15. DESERVE IT ALL

Stream Album Today: https://Konshens.lnk.to/PoolParty

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News35 minutes ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Reggae Meets Soca in the UK to Celebrate 50 Years of Independence!

July 16, 2012
Jahzeal Toxic

Dancehall Artiste Jahzeal is About to Intoxicate Fans with “Toxic”

March 30, 2023
Antwayne Eccleston in his first film, Yardie, To be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

JAMPRO hosts Jamaican Actors heading to the Sundance Film Festival

January 16, 2018
braata

Jamaica’s Braata Folk Singers Present ‘Rebirth’ in New York

May 19, 2022
Back to top button