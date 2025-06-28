NEW YORK – International dancehall powerhouse Konshens is back with his fifth studio album, Pool Party, a bold, infectious celebration of freedom, resilience, and the evolution of Caribbean music. Released today via Submachine Entertainment/FTS Global Management/ADA Worldwide, the 15-track project is a vibrant fusion of dancehall, hip-hop, Afrobeat, and club anthems—designed to move both body and spirit.

Following a period of introspection and transformation, Konshens returns with a message: joy is revolutionary.

“Pool Party is about reclaiming happiness—even when the world feels heavy,” says the Kingston-born super star. “I’ve lived through some dark times, but music has always been my way back to life. This album is my light—and I’m sharing it with the world.”

The project opens with “Our Father”, a hauntingly honest prayer that sets a spiritual tone before diving into tracks that sizzle with energy and attitude. Konshens enlists a global slate of collaborators, including Skillibeng, Charly Blacks, Eric Bellinger, Moyann, Dyani, comedian-turned-musician Lil Duval, and rap icon The Game, creating a genre-defying album packed with flavor and fire.

Poop Party Standout Tracks

“Bend” (feat. Skillibeng): A gritty, bass-heavy banger bridging old-school deejay energy with modern swagger.

(feat. Skillibeng): A gritty, bass-heavy banger bridging old-school deejay energy with modern swagger. “Battlezone” (feat. The Game): A lyrical face-off between survival and success, layered with west coast grit.

(feat. The Game): A lyrical face-off between survival and success, layered with west coast grit. “Rich Sex” (feat. Eric Bellinger & Moyann): A seductive, radio-ready slow wine built for late-night playlists.

(feat. Eric Bellinger & Moyann): A seductive, radio-ready slow wine built for late-night playlists. “Gyal Time Again” (feat. Charly Blacks): A party-starter destined to dominate dance floors across the Caribbean and beyond.

From deep reflection to dancehall explosive vibes, ‘Pool Party’ is a showcase of Konshens’ growth as a man, a lyricist, and a global artist. Whether you’re soaking up sun or sweating it out in the club, this album offers a rhythm for every moment.

POOL PARTY – TRACKLIST

OUR FATHER MONEY DEALINGS BEND (feat. Skillibeng) BACK DAT AZZ UP GYAL TIME AGAIN (feat. Charly Blacks) SO MANY (feat. Lil Duval) BADMAN TIGHT AND GOOD SHOW ME RICH SEX (feat. Eric Bellinger & Moyann) SHEK IT RED BATTLEZONE (feat. The Game) WET AND WILD (feat. Dyani) DESERVE IT ALL

Stream Album Today: https://Konshens.lnk.to/PoolParty