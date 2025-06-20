Fifth Studio Album Release: Pool Party by Konshens

New York, NY — Internationally acclaimed dancehall star Konshens is gearing up to release his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Pool Party, on Friday June 27, a vibrant, genre-blending body of work that reflects both a personal and musical rebirth. Set for release on June 27, the album offers a fresh, celebratory narrative while remaining rooted in the sound that made Konshens a global force—dancehall.

Released via Submachine Entertainment/FTS Global Management/ADA Worldwide ‘Pool Party’ opens with a raw, prayerful track titled “Our Father”, where Konshens reflects deeply on his journey. “Inna my life me feel like me dead whole heap a time and me born again whole heap a time,” he says, framing this album not just as music, but as testimony.

From the opening moment, the listener is invited into a space of renewal—through rhythm, through resilience, and ultimately, through celebration.

“In this super serious climate and state the world is in, I didn’t want to do an album to reflect that,” Konshens explains. “I found that whenever I dwell on issues, they stay with me, but whenever I took a light-hearted approach, I got through things quicker and healthier… So in the midst of all this madness, let’s have a Pool Party!”

Though the project feels tailor-made for warm-weather playlists, Pool Party is far more than a seasonal soundtrack. It’s a sonic statement about dancehall’s global evolution and Konshens’ own personal transformation. The album dives deep into the core of the genre but stretches confidently outward—infusing global sounds, hip-hop swagger, Afrobeat textures, and club-ready energy.

Tracks like “Battlezone” featuring The Game explore the tension between inner conflict and public pressure, while songs like “Back Dat Azz Up” and “Gyal Time Again” (with Charly Blacks) lean fully into release and revelry. It’s this dynamic range—of themes, moods, and sonic textures—that defines Pool Party as a complete artistic statement.

POOL PARTY – TRACKLIST

OUR FATHER MONEY DEALINGS BEND (feat. Skillibeng) BACK DAT AZZ UP GYAL TIME AGAIN (feat. Charly Blacks) SO MANY (feat. Lil Duval) BADMAN TIGHT AND GOOD SHOW ME RICH SEX (feat. Eric Bellinger & Moyann) SHEK IT RED BATTLEZONE (feat. The Game) WET AND WILD (feat. Dyani) DESERVE IT ALL

With ‘Pool Party’, Konshens reclaims joy as a powerful form of resistance. From dance floors to deep thoughts, from gritty lyrics to sunlit hooks, this album is a declaration: no matter the chaos, we dance.

PRE ORDER LINK

https://Konshens.lnk.to/PoolParty