Kingston, Jamaica – The Release, a premier Caribbean entertainment and lifestyle television program, is set to return to CEEN TV, significantly expanding its reach into the Caribbean Diaspora. Starting in July 2024, The Release will air on CEEN TV across North America, the Caribbean, and Canada, reaching approximately 1.7 million viewers per month.

Broadcast Deal with CEEN TV

CEEN TV (available in North America, the Caribbean, and Canada) will broadcast The Release on the following channels: Rogers – Canada (Channel 684); Bell – Canada (Channel 661), and Optimum – USA (Channel 1103) Mondays at 8pm. Talisa Taylor, the owner of The Release, expressed her excitement about the renewed partnership: “We are back home! CEEN TV is home to The Release and has created a platform for us to showcase the best in Caribbean entertainment and lifestyle to a wider audience in North America and Canada. When I travel, fans have given me great feedback after watching us on CEEN TV”.

Ms. Taylor further elaborated on what viewers can expect from the show: “The Release showcases wholesome entertainment, so viewers can expect great content from Caribbean-based events in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, North America, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe. We believe in connecting Caribbean people from far and wide”.

Promoting the Rich Culture of the Caribbean

Through this agreement The Release and CEEN TV will help preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean, allowing audiences to experience and appreciate the diverse traditions, music, and stories from the region. Furthermore, it fosters a sense of unity and pride among Caribbean communities, both locally and in the diaspora, by highlighting the vibrancy and uniqueness of Caribbean culture. By providing positive and engaging content, The Release also aims to inspire and uplift viewers, showcasing the talents and achievements of Caribbean people globally.

Ms. Taylor also extended her appreciation of CEEN TV, noting the professionalism and creativity of their staff. This collaboration marks a new chapter for The Release, as it continues to deliver fresh and engaging content to a diverse audience.

The Release is known for its dynamic presentation of new releases and reviews in music, food, fashion, and technology, catering to viewers aged 18-45 who are interested in these themes. Described as ‘Urban’, ‘Caribbean’, and ‘Trendy’, the program attracts a variety of target groups with its vibrant content.

The Release can be followed on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X @TheReleaseJa.